Graveside services for Scott Burgess, 69, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Grace Church in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Friday, July 22, at his home in Denison.

Survivors include his mother, Fran Burgess, of Denison; a sister, Kim Heithoff, of Council Bluffs; sons, Jamey Bengfort, of Omaha, Nebraska, Tobin Burgess, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Jesus Robledo, of Mexico; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.