 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scott Burgess

  • 0

Graveside services for Scott Burgess, 69, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Grace Church in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Friday, July 22, at his home in Denison.

Survivors include his mother, Fran Burgess, of Denison; a sister, Kim Heithoff, of Council Bluffs; sons, Jamey Bengfort, of Omaha, Nebraska, Tobin Burgess, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Jesus Robledo, of Mexico; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keith Stoltze

Funeral services for Keith Stoltze, 62, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Charte…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Decision to fire Uvalde school police chief postponed indefinitely