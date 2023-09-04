In recognition of National Recovery Month, Seasons Center for Behavioral Health is hosting a kids’ carnival on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Carroll.

This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and families of all ages are welcome. The carnival will take place at Graham Park 501 Walnut St.

Recovery Month celebrates the gains made by those in recovery and reinforces the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective and people can and do recover. All of us, from celebrities and sports figures to our co-workers, neighbors, friends and family members, have experienced peaks and valleys, both big and small. But with strength, support, and hope from the people we love, we are resilient.

“We hope the Carroll community will join us for an evening of family fun and carnival favorites like face painting, inflatables, crafts, games and prizes,” Stephanie Pohar, VP of marketing and fund development at Seasons Center, said in a news release. “We are excited for an opportunity to recognize the lives that have been transformed through recovery and increase awareness about mental health and substance use disorders.”

“This event was made possible through our Regional Partnership Grant. Through this project, we have been able to bring trauma-informed, evidence-based services to the Carroll and surrounding communities over the past five years,” said Sarah Wurm, grant project administrator at Seasons Center. “We are grateful to be able to celebrate recovery and provide an opportunity for families to enjoy a family-friendly evening as we head into fall.”

If necessary, updates regarding weather will be posted on Seasons Center’s website (Events page) and Facebook page.