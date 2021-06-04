Second call: CCMH responds to concerns about ambulance service

Members of the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) leadership spoke with the Bulletin and Review this week about concerns aired in the community about the hospital’s ambulance service.
The specific issue at hand is the lack of a second-call ambulance crew that requires ambulance services from surrounding towns to fill the need.
Doug Hollander, CCMH vice president of clinical services, said that even though the hospital has faced a shortage of ambulance personnel, only three times in the last six months has an ambulance service from another community had to respond because a second call crew was not available at CCMH.
The CCMH ambulance service responded to about 600 calls during that time, according to Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
Jason Franklin, CCMH emergency services director, said that CCMH experienced a stretch of around 30 days when the ambulance service did not have a second-call crew about 70% of the time.
Through hiring and other adjustments, the percentage of time the hospital is without a second crew is down to around 30% to 40% at present, he said.
Hollander noted that CCMH has mutual aid agreements with the first responders/ambulance services in smaller communities in the county; those services face enormous difficulties in finding volunteers.
“Sometimes there is only a volunteer or two in a community and these people have jobs and families,” he said. “Sometimes there’s a delay in their ability to respond quickly, so the mutual aid part of it is a concern for them because it increases the likelihood that they would have to send a crew out to help if there was a big incident (because) our primary crew was removed for some reason.”
CCMH has struggled to hire paramedics and EMTs, Franklin said; the shortage of individuals available to hire is not specific to CCMH.
“Anybody hiring EMTs and paramedics has really struggled, over the last several years, trying to get paramedics through school and then hired,” he said. “There just aren’t that many people wanting to do it.”
Luensmann pointed out that a primary role of the second-call crew is to transfer patients.
“Even in instances when we do have a second-call crew, there are times when they are not going to be available because they’re doing a patient transfer to another facility, so we still are in need of mutual aid if and when that situation would present itself,” he said.
Franklin said CCMH is working to help local individuals interested in training to become EMTs and paramedics.
“We’re trying to home-grow our staff and then hire them to serve the community they were educated in,” he said.
Hollander said the second-call crew has three primary tasks: transportation of patients to other facilities, response to incidents that require more than one ambulance, and staffing the ER when the first crew is called out.
“We’ve had some turnover in that department, which has led to us not always having the availability of that second crew,” Hollander said.
“It’s a potential concern for the community and surrounding areas but also hurts us as a hospital because we end up having to look for outside resources if we need a transport; that way we can keep that primary truck (ambulance) available to all of the citizens of Crawford County.”
Efforts to bring in additional staff members are starting to show success, he said.
CCMH has increased pay rates for paramedics and EMTs and drivers are being hired, as well.
“We’re bringing in staff at a relatively good rate at this time,” Hollander said.
Franklin said two individuals have been hired for the ambulance service and are undergoing orientation; a third has been hired and will start soon.
CCMH has jobs posted for PRN (pro re nata: as needed) EMTs and paramedics, he said.
“If they’re certified, we are open to hiring them and using them for on-call shifts,” Franklin said. “We did just hire a PRN EMT and we’re looking at another driver who is interested in strictly doing call shifts.”
One change CCMH has made is to guarantee a full pay rate for part of an on-call shift, whether or not a call is received.
“It’s an incentive for them to pick up those shifts,” Franklin said. “It seems to work – we’ve had some staff pick up extra shifts and we’ve been able to get some PRN staff, as well.”
Franklin said one concern that he has heard raised is that CCMH won’t support fire departments anymore, which he said is not true.
“When there is a structure fire, we’re still going to send a crew to support them in case anybody is hurt on the scene,” he said.
Luensmann said CCMH is committed to helping smaller communities find more volunteers to be first responders/EMS personnel.
“If we want to be successful throughout the entire county, it has a lot less to do with the second call crew and more to do with helping our local first responder and EMS services find the number of volunteers they need to be able to operate efficiently,” he said.
“If you’re in a community that only has two or three volunteers, those people are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That’s not a great place to be.”