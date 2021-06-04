Second call: CCMH responds to concerns about ambulance service

“Sometimes there is only a volunteer or two in a community and these people have jobs and families,” he said. “Sometimes there’s a delay in their ability to respond quickly, so the mutual aid part of it is a concern for them because it increases the likelihood that they would have to send a crew out to help if there was a big incident (because) our primary crew was removed for some reason.”

CCMH has struggled to hire paramedics and EMTs, Franklin said; the shortage of individuals available to hire is not specific to CCMH.

“Anybody hiring EMTs and paramedics has really struggled, over the last several years, trying to get paramedics through school and then hired,” he said. “There just aren’t that many people wanting to do it.”

Luensmann pointed out that a primary role of the second-call crew is to transfer patients.

“Even in instances when we do have a second-call crew, there are times when they are not going to be available because they’re doing a patient transfer to another facility, so we still are in need of mutual aid if and when that situation would present itself,” he said.

Franklin said CCMH is working to help local individuals interested in training to become EMTs and paramedics.