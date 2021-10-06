Secretary Pate helping voters prepare for November city-school election

Secretary of State Paul Pate is launching a new voter education initiative to help Iowans prepare for the November 2 city-school election.

Advertisements paid for by the Secretary of State’s Office are airing statewide on television, radio, print and social media. They encourage Iowans to participate in local elections and include important information about absentee ballot deadlines and polling hours.

Every ad directs Iowans to visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov, a one-stop website for voting and election-related information.

“City and school elections make a big impact on Iowans’ daily lives, probably more than a lot of people realize,” Secretary Pate said. “You can make a difference on the future of your community by casting a ballot. Voting is the best way to make your voice heard and I encourage all eligible Iowans to register and participate.”