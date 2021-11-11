Sherri Anne (Sextro) Heilman

A celebration of life ceremony for Sherri Ann Sextro Heilman, 57, of Great Bend, Kansas, will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 12, at Encounter Church, First Assembly of God, in Great Bend.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, November 11, at Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend.

Inurnment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mapleton on Saturday, November 27.

The family will gather at the MVAO High School commons area after committal services.

She died Sunday, November 7.

Survivors include her husband, Carl; daughters, Brooke Heilman and Alissa Buenger; sons, Scott Heilman and Maximus Heilman; parents, Dave and Ann Sextro; two sisters, Susan Oberg and Beth Namanny; and a brother, Ryan Sextro.