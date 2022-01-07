A funeral service for Sherry L. McMullen, 65, of Denison, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Grace Church in Denison, with interment at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 10, at Grace Church.

She died Tuesday, January 4.

Survivors include her husband, John McMullen, of Denison; daughters, Callie Nemitz, of Denison, and Abbie Nielsen, of Schleswig; her parents, Rex and Ruth Garside, of Denison; and seven grandchildren.