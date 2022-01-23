Funeral services for Shirley Kastner, 81, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, at United Church of Christ in Schleswig with burial at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

She died Friday, January 21, at Denison Care Center in Denison.