Funeral services for Shirley Kastner, 86, of Kiron, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at Kiron Baptist Church with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, December 19, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.