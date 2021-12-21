 Skip to main content
Shirley Kastner

Funeral services for Shirley Kastner, 86, of Kiron, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at Kiron Baptist Church with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, December 19, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include two sons, Tony Kastner, of Plover, Wisconsin, and Greg Kastner, of Yuma, Arizona; one daughter, Lisa Vogt, of Denison; eight grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-granddaughter; and one sister, Marilyn Ernst, of Pittsboro, North Carolina.

