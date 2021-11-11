A private funeral service for Shirley R. Swanson, 91, of Manilla, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla.

Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 12, at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla.

She died Wednesday, November 10, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City.