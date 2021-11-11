A private funeral service for Shirley R. Swanson, 91, of Manilla, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 12, at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla.
She died Wednesday, November 10, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City.
Survivors include her children, Dennis Swanson, of Glenwood, Becky Jepsen, of Dunlap, Steve Swanson, of Manilla, Dale Swanson, of Manning, Dan Swanson, of Manilla, Rod Swanson, of Murphy, Texas, Duane (aka Arnold) Swanson, of Council Bluffs, Gerald Swanson, of Manilla, and Angie Swanson, of Creston; 18 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.