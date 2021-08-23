Visitation for Shirley Ulmer, 83, of Dow City, will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with graveside services at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 26, at the Dow City Cemetery.

She died Sunday, August 22, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Pottebaum, of Dow City, and Melinda Curnyn, of Kansas City, Missouri; one son, Steve Ulmer, of Arion; five granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren.