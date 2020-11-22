Signage change at intersection passes first reading

Earlier this fall, the Denison City Council had discussed making 6th Avenue North a through-street at the intersection with North 24th Street (above). On Tuesday the council passed the first reading of an ordinance to make those changes. Stop signs would be placed on the northbound and southbound lanes of North 24th Street and the yield signs would be removed from 6th Avenue North at that intersection. The reasoning is to slow traffic on North 24th Street and to help traffic on 6th Avenue North traverse the hills during the winter. The ordinance amendment will not go into effect until a third reading is approved or the second reading is approved and the final reading is waived. This could happen at the next council meeting, on December 1. The ordinance amendment would then have to be published to take effect. File photo by Gordon Wolf