Earlier this fall, the Denison City Council had discussed making 6th Avenue North a through-street at the intersection with North 24th Street (above). On Tuesday the council passed the first reading of an ordinance to make those changes. Stop signs would be placed on the northbound and southbound lanes of North 24th Street and the yield signs would be removed from 6th Avenue North at that intersection. The reasoning is to slow traffic on North 24th Street and to help traffic on 6th Avenue North traverse the hills during the winter. The ordinance amendment will not go into effect until a third reading is approved or the second reading is approved and the final reading is waived. This could happen at the next council meeting, on December 1. The ordinance amendment would then have to be published to take effect. File photo by Gordon Wolf
Just In
Signage change at intersection passes first reading
Signage change at intersection passes first reading
Related to this story
Most Popular
The appearance of the former Adams Motor Company property along Highway 59/141 on the west side of Denison will soon turn greener.
Dr. Tarin Clausen is the new veterinarian at Seaton Vet Clinic, though she has actually worked there for nearly a decade.
Arrests
- Updated
Theft
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday set a hearing date for an amendment to the county’s UTV (utility terrain vehicle) ordinance.
During the last Denison City Council meeting, Councilman Corey Curnyn seemed surprised that the city’s code enforcement officer is allowed to …
The deadline for the Hospital Foundation of Crawford County (HFCC) “Envelope Challenge” was to have been this Friday, but has been moved to De…
- Updated
Arrests