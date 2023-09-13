Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith is celebrating College Savings Month by sharing the benefits of saving for education costs.

“For College Savings Month, I’m reminding parents, grandparents, other relatives and friends that anyone can open a College Savings Iowa 529 Plan account to save for a student in their life,” Smith said. “Chances are, you already know someone using the plan to save for those future expenses.”

Currently, Harrison County has more than $5.1 million invested in College Savings Iowa accounts, Smith said. Crawford County has more than $3.8 million invested in College Savings Iowa accounts.

“It is incredible to see how dedicated Iowans are to education,” Smith said. “But I want to spread the word about the benefits of saving with the plan to even more Crawford County and Harrison County residents by hosting a $5,290 College Savings Iowa giveaway.”

Anyone, whether they’re already saving with the plan or have yet to begin, can visit Iowa529Contest.com to register a child in their life for the giveaway.

College Savings Iowa is a tax-advantaged investment plan designed to help families save for education expenses. Funds in an account can be used at any eligible education institution including K-12, two- and four-year colleges, apprenticeship programs and trade schools.

Not yet saving with College Savings Iowa and want to learn more about 529 accounts? In collaboration with the National Association of State Treasurers Foundation and Enrich, a learning module was created to explain the benefits of 529 plans and the role they play in helping an individual fund future education expenses. Access it at nast.enrich.org/courses/understanding-the-basics-of-a-529-plan.

“If you are new to College Savings Iowa and want to open an account for a future scholar in your life, College Savings month is the perfect opportunity to do so. Already a saver? Celebrate by making an extra contribution to your account,” Smith said. “Education can be expensive. Every dollar saved matters!”