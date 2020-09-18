 Skip to main content
Smoky sunrise
Smoky sunrise

Smoky Sunrise
William D. Mundt

The smoke from the wildfires burning on the West Coast is visible to the west in Iowa – and to the east, as seen in this shot of the sunrise on Thursday. The sun emerged slowly from the smoke and remained a deep red until it had climbed well into the sky. Photo by Dan Mundt

