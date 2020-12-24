 Skip to main content
Solstice star becomes Christmas star
Solstice star becomes Christmas star

Jupiter
William D. Mundt

The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn reached its peak on Monday, which was the night of the winter solstice. As the week goes on, the planets have started to move away from each other, but they will still make a beautiful mark on the night sky on Christmas. This view is from Tuesday evening as light clouds rolled into the area. Photo by Dan Mundt

