As designated by Denison’s Fire Chief, the City of Denison’s spring open burning period shall begin on Saturday, April 29 at sunrise and conclude on Sunday, May 7 at sunset.

Burning shall only take place after sunrise and before sunset. No burning shall be done on any public sidewalk, curb or street. Please use caution while conducting the supervised burns and be considerate of your neighbor.

• Clear the burning site of all flammable materials.

• Do not use flammable liquids to initiate a burn. (Gasoline, kerosene, diesel, lighter fluid, etc.)

• Clear a 10-foot area around the burning site.

• Have water and hand tools ready in case fire escapes.

• Avoid burning on windy days.

• Stay with the fire until it is out.

• Yard waste in the form sticks, twigs, leaves and weeds are permitted.

• The burning of garbage and treated wood is not allowed.

• Take all other responsible precautions.

We would also like to remind the residents of the City of Denison that the yard waste location on South Main Street can be used as a viable alternative to burning.