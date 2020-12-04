St. Anthony’s new cancer center to open for first patients on Monday

On Monday, the St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center will open for the first patients to receive care in the new facility.
Under normal circumstances, a grand opening would be conducted, offering area residents the opportunity to tour the new building in person.
This year, however, is anything but normal. In response to the pandemic, St. Anthony staff become creative and are offering a video tour of the new cancer center. The video will take viewers on a virtual walk through the new facility, with the hope that they can imagine the many hands that worked together to bring the project from a dream to reality.
Go to https://www.stanthonyhospital.org/hope-delivered to view the video.
St. Anthony looks forward to a traditional open house, complete with tours, when the time is right.