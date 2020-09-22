St. Croix Hospice adds staff testing for COVID-19

“The swab goes into the vial, we put a label on it with the requisition, and it gets FedExed out,” Gettys said. “We get results rather quickly – within 24 to 36 hours.”

No St. Croix Hospice staff member at the Denison branch has tested positive to this point, she said.

She said staff members appreciate the reassurance provided by the weekly tests.

“We take our negative results and we fax them to the individual nursing homes so they’re able to pull it up,” Gettys said. “When we walk in the building they know we’re negative and they’re happy to see us.”

The testing is part of the St. Croix Hospice Safe+Care Promise program, which includes a variety of safety precautions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other contagious illnesses.

Keeping a safe distance is one of the requirements.

“Unless we are providing direct patient care, we practice social distancing in all situations,” Gettys said.

The organization also offers telehealth technology for virtual admissions and visits when needed, and makes tablets available to partner facilities upon request to facilitate telehealth care.