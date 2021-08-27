St. Croix Hospice offers eight-session book study and grief support group

St. Croix Hospice in Denison will offer the Living with Grief – Living with Hope book study and support group on eight Thursdays running from September 9 through October 28.

The meeting time is 6 p.m.

St. Croix Hospice is located at 40 North Main Street.

The book study and support group will be presented by Robyn Plocher, chaplain and bereavement coordinator at St. Croix Hospice.

It will be free of charge unless a participant wishes to purchase his or her own book.

Group participants will be reading and discussing “Understanding Your Grief: Ten Essential Touchstones for Finding Hope and Healing Your Heart,” written by Alan D. Wolfelt, Ph.D.

The focus of the book is the difference between grief and mourning and to help participants explore the many factors that make each person’s grief unique.

Wolfelt has delivered messages about healing in grief throughout North America. He is the recipient of the Association of Death Education and Counseling’s Death Educator Award and serves as director of the Center for Loss and Life Transition in Fort Collins, Colorado.