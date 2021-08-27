St. Croix Hospice offers eight-session book study and grief support group

St. Croix Hospice in Denison will offer the Living with Grief – Living with Hope book study and support group on eight Thursdays running from September 9 through October 28.
The meeting time is 6 p.m.
St. Croix Hospice is located at 40 North Main Street.
The book study and support group will be presented by Robyn Plocher, chaplain and bereavement coordinator at St. Croix Hospice.
It will be free of charge unless a participant wishes to purchase his or her own book.
Group participants will be reading and discussing “Understanding Your Grief: Ten Essential Touchstones for Finding Hope and Healing Your Heart,” written by Alan D. Wolfelt, Ph.D.
The focus of the book is the difference between grief and mourning and to help participants explore the many factors that make each person’s grief unique.
Wolfelt has delivered messages about healing in grief throughout North America. He is the recipient of the Association of Death Education and Counseling’s Death Educator Award and serves as director of the Center for Loss and Life Transition in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Information provided by St. Croix Hospice points out that support groups are a time-tested method for people struggling with all sorts of difficulties but that no words uttered within a group setting can make grief disappear. The groups are places where people work together to support one another and where everyone gives and takes.
Not everyone will find a support group suitable as each individual grieves in his or her own way. However, support groups have offered much to many people including the following help.
Validation: Grief is experienced in many ways – physical, emotional and spiritual, and people need a place to recognize that these reactions are part of the journey of grief.
Time away: For many people, a support group can be a break from the loneliness and boredom that often come with grief.
Suggestions for coping: Members of a support group can offer a range of alternatives. By listening to stories of how others cope with a particular problem, a person can find the solution that might work best.
Models and empathy: Support groups provide hope though models that reaffirm that one can survive loss. Participating in a support group can also help the griever find new empathy, understandings and renewed strengths.
For more information and to register, call Plocher at 712-560-4863 or email rplocher@stcroixhospice.com.