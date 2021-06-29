Staff, expansion plans the same as QFP becomes a Monogram plant

“We are hoping that we can find a way to expand this facility to even add more lines and more smoke-house capacity to smoke more bellies,” said Schledwitz.

Expansions beyond the fifth and sixth lines will require increasing the plant’s footprint, he added.

Workers are needed not only for the new lines but also for the existing lines.

“If 50 qualified people come through the door today, they’d be working tomorrow,” Schledwitz said. “As we add these lines, we’ll need even more workers, so we have a real shortage, a real need for more workers.”

QFP had already implemented incentives to attract more workers. Effective March 1, QFP increased its entry-level wages by $2 an hour for both shifts and introduced a new performance-based bonus program.

Schledwitz said that in August, QFP employees will be switched to the Monogram benefits package, which will also mark an improvement and an incentive to attract more workers.

He continued that Monogram’s acquisition of QFP in Denison was an ideal tuck-in, complementary to the plant in Harlan and pointed to synergy and career opportunities involving both plants.