Staff, expansion plans the same as QFP becomes a Monogram plant

Monogram’s executive chairman and CEO visits Denison plant on Monday
Other than the new name and signage, people won’t notice a change in the operation of the former Quality Food Processors (QFP) plant in Denison now that has become a Monogram Foods plant, under an acquisition that was completed on June 1.
Karl Schledwitz, Monogram executive chairman and CEO, said that 100% of the management and staff of QFP have been offered to stay on.
“We have a track record of batting a pretty high percentage on that,” he said.
He continued that previously announced expansion plans for the plant in Denison are continuing.
Schledwitz was in Denison on Monday to visit with the employees and to welcome them into the Monogram family.
“We are introducing the senior management team and answering any questions from all of the hard-working people here at QFP,” he said.
QFP became the 10th Monogram plant in six states, and QFP’s staff becomes part of a company-wide workforce of close to 3,500.
Soon the company will be composed of 12 plants as two more Monogram facilities are under construction in the Boston, Massachusetts, area.
The Denison plant produces bacon as a co-packer for other companies, including Sigma, under its Bar-S Foods brand. The Denison plant is the primary bacon supplier for Bar-S in the United States and was named Sigma’s 2020 Value Partner of the Year, an award given to only one supplier each year.
QFP also had a long association with Monogram’s plant in Harlan, which produces precooked bacon.
Monogram Foods was founded by Schledwitz and Wes Jackson in December 2004. The company’s first plant, located in Chandler, Minnesota, was purchased in 2006.
“We’ve gone from eight employees to almost 3,500,” said Schledwitz. “This year we are going over $1 billion in revenue, which is a big milestone. There’s been a lot of growth over 17 years. We’ve been fortunate to make some good acquisitions but over half of our growth has come organically.
“This particular acquisition is different from most that we’ve done in the sense that we’ve been doing business with this facility (in Denison) for five years,” Schledwitz continued. “QFP’s largest customer was Monogram, selling pork bellies to Harlan. We know the team here and they’ve known us. It’s a very smooth transition.”
Schledwitz also compared the organic growth within Monogram to the expansion of the plant in Denison.
“Our plans over the next couple years, hopefully, will be expanding this plant and growing organically. It always centers on having great people,” Schledwitz said.
He continued that one line is scheduled to go into operation at the Denison plant in the latter part of July and another line in October. That will take the plant from four to six lines.
“We are hoping that we can find a way to expand this facility to even add more lines and more smoke-house capacity to smoke more bellies,” said Schledwitz.
Expansions beyond the fifth and sixth lines will require increasing the plant’s footprint, he added.
Workers are needed not only for the new lines but also for the existing lines.
“If 50 qualified people come through the door today, they’d be working tomorrow,” Schledwitz said. “As we add these lines, we’ll need even more workers, so we have a real shortage, a real need for more workers.”
QFP had already implemented incentives to attract more workers. Effective March 1, QFP increased its entry-level wages by $2 an hour for both shifts and introduced a new performance-based bonus program.
Schledwitz said that in August, QFP employees will be switched to the Monogram benefits package, which will also mark an improvement and an incentive to attract more workers.
He continued that Monogram’s acquisition of QFP in Denison was an ideal tuck-in, complementary to the plant in Harlan and pointed to synergy and career opportunities involving both plants.
“We soon will be offering workers the opportunity to work some at both plans, and some management can be over both plants,” Schledwitz explained. “In the not too near future, someone working at QFP who wants extra shifts could work those in Harlan, or vice versa.”