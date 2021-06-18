Staff for Sen. Ernst in area next week

Staff for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will conduct traveling office hours in area counties next week.

The traveling office hours serve as a resource in the public’s dealings with the federal government.

Staff can help with a range of issues including Social Security, Medicare benefits, veteran benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, IRS and even help businesses cut through red tape.

Those unable to attend the traveling office hours or those who would like to contact a regional representative are asked to contact the Sioux City office at 712-252-1550.

Following are the traveling office hours for Ernst’s staff. Note: Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

Monona County: Wednesday, June 23, 10-11 a.m., Onawa Public Library, small meeting room, 707 Iowa Avenue

Crawford County: Wednesday, June 23, 12-1 p.m., Schleswig City Hall, 111 2nd Street

Carroll County: Wednesday, June 23, 2-3 p.m., Carroll Chamber of Commerce, 407 West 5th Street

Sac County: Thursday, June 24, 12-1 p.m., Lake View City Hall, council chambers, 305 Main Street