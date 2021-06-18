 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Staff for Sen. Ernst in area next week
0 comments

Staff for Sen. Ernst in area next week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joni Ernst

Staff for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will conduct traveling office hours in area counties next week.

The traveling office hours serve as a resource in the public’s dealings with the federal government.

Staff can help with a range of issues including Social Security, Medicare benefits, veteran benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, IRS and even help businesses cut through red tape.

Those unable to attend the traveling office hours or those who would like to contact a regional representative are asked to contact the Sioux City office at 712-252-1550.

Following are the traveling office hours for Ernst’s staff. Note: Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

Monona County: Wednesday, June 23, 10-11 a.m., Onawa Public Library, small meeting room, 707 Iowa Avenue

Crawford County: Wednesday, June 23, 12-1 p.m., Schleswig City Hall, 111 2nd Street

Carroll County: Wednesday, June 23, 2-3 p.m., Carroll Chamber of Commerce, 407 West 5th Street

Sac County: Thursday, June 24, 12-1 p.m., Lake View City Hall, council chambers, 305 Main Street

Ida County: Friday, June 25, 10-11 a.m., Galva City Hall, 116 South Main Street

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris in GA to encourage more vaccinations

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Melvin Holdsworth

Funeral services for Melvin Holdsworth, 90, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison …

Pancakes and planes
Local

Pancakes and planes

The weather for flying was great, and pilots and passengers were eager to head out on a sunny cruise to the Denison Municipal Airport on Sunda…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics