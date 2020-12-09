 Skip to main content
State auditor to conduct virtual town halls with Monona, Crawford and Carroll counties on Thursday
State Auditor Robert Sand will continue with his 99-county town hall tour, virtually, in western Iowa on Thursday, December 10

Sand will be talking about the work the office has done over the last year, answer local concerns about audits or things to be audited, discuss any important future updates from the office, and take questions.

The event is open to the public and media.

Schedule and Zoom links

1:30-2:30 p.m., Monona, https://zoom.us/j/92475817559

2:30-3:30 p.m., Crawford, https://zoom.us/j/97381571969

3:30-4:30 p.m., Carroll, https://zoom.us/j/97398148184

