State fair results

Area performers advance to championship round
in state fair talent contest
The following area acts have advanced to the championship round in Bill Riley's 61st annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search.
The championship show will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage.
Seniors
Ashlyn Herrig, 16, Jordyn Linn, 15, Mary Clare Matthews, 16, Denison; Elli Heiden, 15, Schleswig, Acro Quartet
Sprout Champions
Reegan Thomas, 12, Coon Rapids; Jenna Meadows, 12, Denison; Bailee Arkfeld, 12, Westphalia; Tap Dance
The Bill Riley Talent Search at the state fair began with seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals.
One Senior act will be named champion on Sunday. The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals but perform in the championship show as Sprout champions.
More than $20,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined.
Wall Lake 3-year-old performs as Star of Tomorrow
Maria Steinkamp, age 3, of Wall Lake, performed in a semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 61st annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search as a “Star of Tomorrow.”
Steinkamp had performed the vocal solo, “On the Good Ship Lollipop” at the Bill Riley Talent Show on July 3 during the Red, White & Boom! celebration in Denison.
Wall Lake youth advances to talent search semi-finals
Luke Steinkamp, 12, of Wall Lake, advanced to the semi-final round of Bill Riley’s 61st annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search on Wednesday. Steinkamp performed a vocal solo.
Semi-final rounds took place Thursday and Friday and continue tomorrow, Saturday, August 21.
Boyer Valley FFA youth place in state fair FFA rabbit show
John Gorden of the Boyer Valley FFA, Dunlap, exhibited the reserve champion Six Class rabbit at the FFA rabbit show on August 12 at the Iowa State Fair.
His rabbit was also the champion in the Satin breed divison.
Jayden Reffitt, of the Boyer Valley FFA, exhibited the Holland Lopt champion.
The Boyer Valley FFA chapter was fourth among the 27 FFA chapters that were represented in the show.
Lundell first in his class at state fair tractor pull
Brad Lundell, of Kiron, place first in the Light Limited Pro Stock division at the state fair tractor pull. His tractor is named “Johnny B Good.”
He won first place on Tuesday, August 17, the first day of the two-day-long Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls. The pull took place at the newly constructed Elwell Family Park. It had been four years since a tractor pull had been conducted at the Iowa State Fair. It was made possible by a donation from the Denny and Candy Elwell Family. More than 220 hooks took place during the two days.
Local family members take second
in state fair outhouse races
Amanda Outhouse, Gracie Outhouse, Arynn Outhouse, Abbi Outhouse and Alex Outhouse placed second and won a $200 cash prize on Tuesday in the 17th annual Outhouse Races at the Iowa State Fair.
The Outhouse family members were competing under the team name “The Real Deal.”
They also won Best Costume honors.
First place and a $300 cash prize was won by the Brock Grain Systems team, composed of five individuals from Des Moines. The team also won Best Outhouse honors.
Third place and $100 in cash went a team called Wild Deuces.
The outhouse races explained
Three pushers and one driver construct their own outhouses. During the race, teams push the outhouses to a toilet where the drivers must clean off the toilet seat without using their hands. Then the drivers search for a corn cob buried in a cattle trough, change a roll of toilet paper and return to the outhouses where the teams push them back to the starting point.
Randall wins wine awards at state fair
Jay T. Randall, of Dunlap, won a number of wine-making awards at the Iowa State Fair Oenology-Wine competition.
Randall placed first in the dry fruit & berry division, first in the aperitif-dessert division, second in the sweet red division, second in the sweet white division and third in the sweet berry division.
Area residents win creative arts awards
The top works in basketry, ceramics, china painting and five other divisions of competition received ribbons and cash awards in the Creative Arts competition judged prior to the start of the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Following are placings awarded to area residents by category
Basketry, Coiled: 1st place, Macy Snyder, Glidden
Basketry, Other than Named/Multi Media: 2nd place, Allison Snyder, Glidden
Ceramics, Professional Glaze: 2nd place, Allison Snyder, Glidden
Ceramics, Youth Class: 1st place, Allison Snyder, Glidden
Paper Crafts, Rubber Stamp Art – Paper: 3rd place, Heidi Ball, Glidden
Paper Crafts, Rubber Stamp Art - Other than Paper: 1st place, Heidi Ball, Glidden
Paper Crafts, Mini Book: 2nd place, Heidi Ball, Glidden
Paper Crafts, Youth Class: 1st place, Allison Snyder, Glidden
Area residents awarded in Doll House contest
Skilled artists bring their talent to create small works of art in the Doll Houses and Miniature Rooms competition judged before the start of the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Doll Houses, Traditional Design: 3rd place, Judy Paulsen, Harlan
Miniature Rooms or Scenes, Novice – Open Class: 2nd place, Christy Hanson, Westside
Public chooses favorite Iowa State Fair food
Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread, a new food from the Cluckin' Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/Iowa Poultry Association, won top honors in the 2021 People's Choice Best New Food Contest. Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough from Dipped in Chocolate by Oasis Concessions and Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken from Island Noodles by Brad Jensen were also in the competition.
The winning food item from Cluckin' Coop combines the best of both with their chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread. The cool combination of the chicken and egg salad combines with the warm crispy fry bread (or chips). The chicken and egg salad includes crisp celery, cranberries and toasted pecans. And, to kick it up a notch, they have added cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, fresh cilantro and a hint of smoked paprika. Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread can be found at the Cluckin' Coop stand, located in Thrill Ville.
The two other foods vying for the 2021 title will also remain available throughout the fair at their respective locations.
Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough: Located at Dipped in Chocolate, the Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough, a cookie dough made with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff and cocoa krispies that's frozen on a stick and freshly dipped in chocolate when ordered.
Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken: Located at Island Noodles, ingredients include soba noodles, a variety of 21 fresh vegetables and a secret Island sauce, all with white meat teriyaki chicken breast added to the top.