State fair results

Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread, a new food from the Cluckin' Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/Iowa Poultry Association, won top honors in the 2021 People's Choice Best New Food Contest. Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough from Dipped in Chocolate by Oasis Concessions and Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken from Island Noodles by Brad Jensen were also in the competition.

The winning food item from Cluckin' Coop combines the best of both with their chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread. The cool combination of the chicken and egg salad combines with the warm crispy fry bread (or chips). The chicken and egg salad includes crisp celery, cranberries and toasted pecans. And, to kick it up a notch, they have added cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, fresh cilantro and a hint of smoked paprika. Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread can be found at the Cluckin' Coop stand, located in Thrill Ville.

The two other foods vying for the 2021 title will also remain available throughout the fair at their respective locations.

Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough: Located at Dipped in Chocolate, the Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough, a cookie dough made with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff and cocoa krispies that's frozen on a stick and freshly dipped in chocolate when ordered.