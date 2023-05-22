Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen won gold in the boys 1600, and medaled in both the 800 and 3200 to lead area athletes at the Iowa Track & Field State Championships.

Bendgen ran a personal record time of 4:18.92 to win the 1A 1600, and ran another PR of 9:18.58 to place second in the 3200. In the 800, the Tigers junior eclipsed another PR with a time of 1:59.19, placing fifth. Bendgen made it four medals in four attempts as the final leg of the Tigers’ distance medley, which also placed fifth (3:39.93; Colton Walsh, Dillon Reed, Brodyn Pryor, Bendgen).

Also from Woodbine, Nicole Sherer was a medalist in the girls 800 meters (seventh, 2:19.44) — breaking the school record time — and was a four-time qualifier in the 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley. Other Tigers qualifiers were Isabelle Cogdill (21st, girls 400), Adyson Lapel (16th, 3000), Amanda Newton (15th, shot put), the girls 4x400 relay – finished ninth in prelims; Cogdill, Danyelle Steinkuehler, Sherer, Katy Pryor – 4x800 (14th; Cogdill, Addison Murdock, Pryor, Sherer) shuttle hurdles (19th; Coenen, Reese Leaders, Nicole Hoefer, Kylie Neligh) and distance medley (DQ; Adalynn Coenen, Steinkuehler, Pryor, Sherer).

In 3A, Denison-Schleswig qualified Claire Miller (15th, girls 100 hurdles), Ethan Perrien (15th, boys 400), Brian Ibarra (17th, 400 hurdles), Leo Flores (16th, 800), Lola Mendlik (ninth, girls 3000), Sara Mun (seventh, high jump — medalist), Anthony Arambula (17th, boys long jump), Avery Bock (21st, girls long jump), the shuttle hurdle (12th; Kamden Bruhn, Bock, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Miller), boys distance medley (12th; David Cardenas, Arambula, Luke Wiebers, Leo Flores) and girls distance medley (20th; Kyia Clark, Kai. Bruhn, Lauryn Turin, Mendlik).

Boyer Valley qualified three athletes in 1A: Mariah Falkena (16th, girls 1500; 12th, 3000), Patrick Heffernan (10th, boys 1600; fourth, 3200 — medalist) and Drew Volkman (14th, boys high jump).

Also in 1A, Ar-We-Va had a three-time state qualifier and one-time medalist in Maggie Ragaller (12th, girls 100 hurdles; 11th, 400 hurdles; shuttle hurdle, sixth).

The shuttle hurdle team of Elizabeth Brunner, Amber Ragaller, Jamie Hausman and Maggie medaled in sixth.

IKM-Manning brought five relays to the state meet: the boys 4x200 (20th; Jase Lueth, Cooper Irlmeier, Eli Dreyer, Ross Kusel), 4x400 (24th; Hunter Smith, Dreyer, Irlmeier, Kusel), 4x800 (fourth; Reed Hinners, Smith, Ben Ramsey, Caden Keller — medalist) and distance medley (17th; Dreyer, Kusel, Smith, Keller), along with the girls 4x800 (23rd; Julianna Stribe, Emmie Ring, Alikxa McGinn, Taylor Beckendorf).

Individually, Hinners and Keller placed 11th and 12th, respectively, in the boys 1600, and Keller was ninth in the 3200. Kusel placed 11th in the high jump, and Madelyn Snyder 23rd in the girls 400.

Logan-Magnolia rounded out the area with individual qualifiers Calvin Wallis (11th, boys 110 hurdles; 15th, boys 400 hurdles), Greylan Hornbeck (20th, girls 800), Madison Sporrer (11th, girls 1500; fifth, girls 3000 — medalist; 17th, distance medley) Allysen Johnsen (17th, 1500; ninth, 3000; distance medley) and Grant Brix (seventh, boys shot put — medalist).