A funeral service for Steve Allen Purdy, 53, formerly from Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15, at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison with interment at Crawford Heights Memory Garden in Denison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.
The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Saturday, April 9.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Purdy, of Audubon; his children, PJ Purdy, of Sioux City; Taylor Blackburn, of Cherokee, Christopher Hjuler, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brittney Klocke, of Audubon, Mason Hjuler, of Grimes, and Isaiah Goetz, of Carroll; nine grandchildren; his mother, Kathleen Hunt, of Denison; and siblings, Brenda Grimes, of Columbia, South Carolina, Jim Purdy, of Independence, Missouri, Patty Lyman, of Dow City, and Carrie Hunt, of Denison.