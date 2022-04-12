A funeral service for Steve Allen Purdy, 53, formerly from Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15, at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison with interment at Crawford Heights Memory Garden in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Saturday, April 9.