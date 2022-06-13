 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steve Sundquist

Visitation for Steve Sundquist, 81, of Denison, will take place 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Private graveside services will be at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery in Spirit Lake.

He died Saturday, June 11, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his daughter, Kimberlee Henningsen, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota; son, Kyle Sundquist, of Denison; three grandchildren; and a sister, JoAnn Geuther, of Mesa Arizona.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

