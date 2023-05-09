The following information was provided by Crawford County Community Health as a public service announcement:

False assumptions about sexually transmitted infections, or STIs — how they’re spread, prevented and treated — are everywhere, and it can be especially hard for people to get the facts. Making sure that you have the correct information about STI prevention and testing has never been more important.

Did you know ...?

STIs impact young people the hardest. In the U.S., almost half of all new infections in 2018 were among people aged 15-24.

If you are sexually active, you can lower your risk of getting an infection several ways, including by using a condom the right way from start to finish.

Almost all STIs that can be spread via condomless vaginal sex also can be spread through oral and anal sex without a condom.

You can’t tell if someone has an STI just by looking at them. Many infections don’t cause any symptoms, so the only way to know for sure is to get tested.

Even if you use birth control, you should still think about STI prevention. Birth control methods like the pill, patch, ring and IUD are very effective at preventing pregnancy, but they do not protect against STIs and HIV.

The most reliable way to avoid STIs is to not have vaginal, anal or oral sex.

You also should know that all STIs, even HIV, are treatable, and most are curable. The sooner you get tested, the sooner you can take action to protect your health and the health of your partner(s).

Some STIs can lead to serious health problems if they’re not treated. For example, an untreated STI, like chlamydia, can make it difficult or impossible for a woman to get pregnant. An untreated STI can also increase the chances of transmitting or getting HIV.

STI tests are quick, simple and usually painless. For example, rapid HIV tests can provide results from just a swab inside the mouth in only 20 minutes.

Not all medical checkups include STI testing. Unless you ask to be tested, you can’t assume you have been. Ask your healthcare provider which tests may be right for you.

Talk to your partner about when you were last tested and suggest getting tested together. And if you have an STI, tell your partner. These conversations may seem hard to have, but open communication with your partner is essential to staying healthy and stopping the spread of STIs. These conversations may also bring you closer together.

If you are sexually active, getting tested for sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health. Have an open and honest conversation with your healthcare provider about your sexual history and STI testing. This will help them understand what STI tests you may need.

Studies have shown that many teens don’t talk to their healthcare providers about issues of sex and sexuality during their annual health visits, sometimes because they are afraid their parents might find out. If you don’t feel comfortable talking with your regular healthcare provider about STIs, visit one of the many clinics that provide confidential testing that is free or low cost.

Should I Get Tested for STIs?

You may be at risk for STIs if you can answer yes to any of these questions:

Have you had vaginal, anal or oral sex without a condom in the past 12 months?

Have you ever had an STI, including HIV?

Have any of your partners had an STI?

Have you or any of your partners ever used illicit substances?

Have you exchanged sex for needs in the past 12 months (money, housing, drugs, etc.)?

Is it possible that any of your sex partners in the past 12 months had sex with someone else while they were still in a sexual relationship with you?

Which STI tests should I get?

All adults and adolescents from ages 13 to 64 should be tested at least once for HIV.

All sexually active women younger than 25 years should be tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia every year. Women 25 years and older with risk factors such as new or multiple sex partners or a sex partner who has an STI should also be tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia every year.

Everyone who is pregnant should be tested for syphilis, HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C starting early in pregnancy. Those at risk for infection should also be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea starting early in pregnancy. Repeat testing may be needed in some cases.

All sexually active gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men should be tested:

At least once a year for syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea. Those who have multiple or anonymous partners should be tested more frequently (e.g., every three to six months).

At least once a year for HIV and may benefit from more frequent HIV testing (e.g., every three to six months).

At least once a year for hepatitis C, if living with HIV.

Anyone who engages in sexual behaviors that could place them at risk for infection or shares injection drug equipment should get tested for HIV at least once a year.

People who have had oral or anal sex should talk with their healthcare provider about throat and rectal testing options.

Find out what STI care options are available near you

In addition to traditional, in-person visits, other options that may be available include:

Video or phone appointments with your healthcare provider.

Express visits allow walk-in testing and treatment appointments without a full clinical exam.

Pharmacies and retail clinics, such as at a grocery store or big-box store, for on-site testing and treatment.

At-home collection where you collect your own sample and take or mail it to a lab for testing.

Get tested, get treated

Testing positive for an STI is not the end. Many STIs are curable and all are treatable.

If you or your partner has an STI that can be cured, both of you need to start treatment immediately to avoid getting re-infected. Getting treated right away also can help avoid health problems down the road.

A forgotten prescription from your healthcare provider won’t help — make sure to get it filled and take your medication as prescribed. That also means you shouldn’t share your prescription with your partner.

Get retested! It’s common to get some STIs more than once, especially chlamydia and gonorrhea. You should be retested in three months even if you and your partner took medicine.