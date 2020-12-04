Still time to donate to Goodfellows

The Denison Goodfellows campaign appreciates the number of cards that have been selected from the Goodfellows trees at Fareway, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars and the Denison Bulletin and Review office. A number of cards, each one representing a child’s Christmas wish list, remain on the trees.

After items are purchased for the child list, take the unwrapped gifts and the card to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway. Business hours at the newspaper office are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

People can also donate without selecting a card from a Goodfellows tree. Donations of toys, books, clothing and other items, as well as cash donations for Goodfellows, are accepted at the Bulletin and Review office.

A reminder that the deadline to donate is December 14, a date that gives the helpers from the First United Methodist Church time to organize the donations according to each child before the December 17 distribution.

The names of people who donate to Goodfellows are published in the Denison Bulletin and Review through the entirety of the campaign. People may choose to keep their donation anonymous if they wish. Donations are tax deductible.