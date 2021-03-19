Street projects may go back into Denison’s plans, thanks to FEMA funding

Unlike most years, the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget for the City of Denison did not include any funding for street reconstruction projects.

But that may change with the possibility that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will pay the entirety of $900,000 worth of work to the river embankments in Denison.

The city had budgeted to pay a 25% match for the river work, but on Tuesday, City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said he had received an email from FEMA that said projects in progress will be able to receive 100% funding.

“That’s a big step because we thought we were going to be at 75% on a $900,000 project. That’s quite a bit of money we can save,” said Crawford.

He added that he needs to see if the FEMA funding will cover engineering work.

He continued that either way, he has a deadline to meet to bring back plans and specifications, and he plans to set a bidding date at the city council’s next meeting on April 6.

“I’ve been working hard on the plans to make progress so they are ready for the next meeting,” Crawford said. “The point is to meet the new program for 100%, it has to be completed by September 30.”