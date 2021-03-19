Street projects may go back into Denison’s plans, thanks to FEMA funding

Unlike most years, the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget for the City of Denison did not include any funding for street reconstruction projects.
But that may change with the possibility that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will pay the entirety of $900,000 worth of work to the river embankments in Denison.
The city had budgeted to pay a 25% match for the river work, but on Tuesday, City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said he had received an email from FEMA that said projects in progress will be able to receive 100% funding.
“That’s a big step because we thought we were going to be at 75% on a $900,000 project. That’s quite a bit of money we can save,” said Crawford.
He added that he needs to see if the FEMA funding will cover engineering work.
He continued that either way, he has a deadline to meet to bring back plans and specifications, and he plans to set a bidding date at the city council’s next meeting on April 6.
“I’ve been working hard on the plans to make progress so they are ready for the next meeting,” Crawford said. “The point is to meet the new program for 100%, it has to be completed by September 30.”
Mayor Pam Soseman wondered if the city could look at a street project if it doesn’t have to match the FEMA grant.
“Possibly, if we don’t have to use the $200,000 grant match, we could put a street project together,” said City Clerk Lisa Koch.
Before this year’s budget was developed, Crawford had been looking at improvements to a portion of South 11th Street and/or East Broadway, but those were put on hold because of the budget, although Crawford would work with Denison Public Works on asphalt for those streets.
The city’s fiscal year 2021-2022 budget was approved on Tuesday after a public hearing.
The budget was approved with a property tax levy of $19.051 per $1,000 assessed valuation, the same as this year’s levy.
Property taxes collected are estimated at $4,395,616, up from this year’s re-estimated amount of $4,293,244. An increase in property valuations in the city accounts for the increase.
Total revenue and other sources are estimated at $17,324,950; this year’s re-estimated amount is $11,798,204
Total of all expenditures and transfers out is estimated at $18,630,046; this year’s re-estimated amount is $12,681,315
Intergovernmental funding accounts for the largest increase on the revenue side - $7,390,517 for FY 2021-2022 compared to $2,958,034 for FY 2020-2021.
Capital projects accounts for the largest increase on the expenditure side - $7,644,374 for FY 2021-2022 compared to $2,160,613 for FY 2020-2021.