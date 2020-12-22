Students to return to Denison Job Corps in small groups in weekly intervals

The Denison Job Corps center resumed campus operations last Wednesday with the return of 10 students.
A letter by Center Director Doe Attipoe sent to stakeholders late last week said the Denison Job Corps Center has been authorized by the National Office of Job Corps to onboard 15 students for arrival weekly/every other week.
Upon arrival, the students will be tested for COVID-19 and start a seven-day quarantine. Each student will be placed in a designated dormitory room and will be re-tested after the quarantine.
During quarantine, students will engage in distance learning using Chrome Books supplied by the National office, the letter from Attipoe says.
The letter continued that returning students will be confined to the center until further notice. An exception is for medical appointments.
After the quarantine period, students will be grouped into cohorts of two to three students. Each cohort will be expected to engage in activities such as laundry, dining, recreation and other activities as a unit.
The purpose of the cohorts is to make contact tracing manageable in case of a positive COVID-19 incident.
The Denison Job Corps Center will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and/or sanitized before each cohort of students arrives.
Staff has been tested as well.
Matt Reicks, business community liaison and work-based learning coordinator for the Denison Job Corps center, said that effective the first week of January, Denison Job Corps will begin taking cohorts of 15 students weekly.
He added that at this time, it is anticipated that Denison Job Corps will reach its maximum on-board strength of 282 students in May or June.