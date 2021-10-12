Summit Carbon Solutions answers questions about pipeline project

“The pipeline is over one-half inch thick, so it would be a little difficult to just poke a hole in it,” Pirolli said.

Collins asked what it would cost him if he hit the pipeline.

“We’d just rather you not,” Powell said, which elicited laughter from the audience.

“We’ll fix the pipeline; I’m not concerned about what it costs to fix it. I’m concerned about your health if you put a hole in the pipeline…”

The CO2 will leave the ethanol plants at about 2,100 pounds of pressure and will be maintained above 1,300 pounds to keep it in the semi-liquid phase, he said.

In response to a question about when a landowner could request a change to the route, Powell said, “The sooner the better.”

He said the company is willing to work with landowners, but said a good time would be during the next two or three months while the survey is being performed.

In response to a question about how the project would affect the future land value, Powell said the easement would transfer to the new owner.

He said the overall project will help ethanol and agriculture compete in future markets and greater use of corn would boost land prices.