Supervisors approve county's interim report on use of American Rescue Plan

An online database would solve that problem, she said.

Heiden said another concern raised was the building used by Crawford County Public Home Health Hospice and Public Health; she said the building is inadequate and too small.

“We all agreed that would be a good use of $1.5 million of the $3.267 (million),” she said.

She said the other thing the county lacks is a wellness facility, for which another $1.5 million could be allocated.

“During COVID, and this actually goes to the mental health part of what happens when a county goes into a shutdown, we need a place where people can go; a place to get some exercise,” Heiden said.

“We’ve been talking about a wellness center for 20 years, and so this is a great use of those funds. We all agreed on that.”

She said funds could be used for county technology and courthouse upgrades.

Ventilation in the courthouse bathrooms was one item she noted.

According to the handout circulated in the meeting, $100,000 could go to technology, $100,000 to courthouse upgrades, and $67,000 could go to “miscellaneous projects.”