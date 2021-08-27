Supervisors approve county's interim report on use of American Rescue Plan

Public Health, wellness center on list
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed the initial recommendations for how the county might spend federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Crawford County has received $3.267 million through the program.
On June 29, the supervisors appointed county department heads, or their designated representatives, to a committee to make recommendations about uses for the funds.
The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion dollars for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to deal with problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Use of the funds has to relate back to a COVID-19-related need.
Supervisor Jean Heiden, the board’s representative on the committee, said of the list of items, that “a lot of it is written in pencil” so the county’s application can be finished and submitted to the state by the August 31 deadline.
She said one idea for use of the funds was that the Crawford County Recorder’s Office needed a better alternative for an index of historical documents.
The courthouse was closed during the pandemic, which limited access to documents.
An online database would solve that problem, she said.
Heiden said another concern raised was the building used by Crawford County Public Home Health Hospice and Public Health; she said the building is inadequate and too small.
“We all agreed that would be a good use of $1.5 million of the $3.267 (million),” she said.
She said the other thing the county lacks is a wellness facility, for which another $1.5 million could be allocated.
“During COVID, and this actually goes to the mental health part of what happens when a county goes into a shutdown, we need a place where people can go; a place to get some exercise,” Heiden said.
“We’ve been talking about a wellness center for 20 years, and so this is a great use of those funds. We all agreed on that.”
She said funds could be used for county technology and courthouse upgrades.
Ventilation in the courthouse bathrooms was one item she noted.
According to the handout circulated in the meeting, $100,000 could go to technology, $100,000 to courthouse upgrades, and $67,000 could go to “miscellaneous projects.”
Chairperson Jeri Vogt said she has always thought Public Health should be closer to the hospital.
Heiden said the committee had discussed the idea of having the facility closer to the hospital, which would work well for individuals needing additional services.
A wellness facility nearby would also make sense, or the wellness center and Public Health could share a uilding, she said.
Heiden said she had met with Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford, Denison City Clerk Lisa Koch and City Council Member Greg Miller and expressed the county’s interest in a partnership with the city.
She said the city representatives said they had not yet decided on how they will spend the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Rosburg said he liked the idea of using funds for Public Health “because they’re stacked on top of each other in that building.”
County Auditor Terri Martens noted that the $1.5 million for a public health facility was a “guestimation.”
Building a new facility or using an existing building would have different costs, she said.
Vogt said some costs would be offset by having a new facility for Public Health.
Martens noted that the Public Health storage space on South Main wouldn’t be needed and that rent could be saved.
“That building (the main office) is inadequate for the importance of our Public Health facility,” Heiden said.
“We want our people to come into work,” Martens said. “We need to offer them the appropriate space.”
A wellness center would be good for citizen taxpayers, Heiden said.
“You can’t walk at Yellow Smoke Park in the wintertime, and your mental health can be affected,” she said.
Rosburg said he liked the idea of a partnership with the city on a wellness center.
He said he would want to know how a wellness center would continue to be funded, and wondered what other county communities would think of a county wellness center in Denison.
Heiden said people will drive to Omaha to use a wellness center for family or senior citizen activities and a wellness center would give opportunities for those activities to take place here.
Martens said the interim report to the state requires a statement of revenue losses due to COVID-19.
“We’re showing zero revenue loss for Crawford County,” Martens said.
She said ‘loss of revenue’ funds could have been used for infrastructure (such as roads), but the American Rescue Plan funds can’t be used for such projects.
The supervisors approved the interim report on a 5-0 vote.