Supervisors approve purchase of land under Ridge Road tower

Firefighters association to receive $113,939

On a 4-0 vote, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a payment of $113,939 for land under the Ridge Road radio tower; Chairperson Jeri Vogt was not in attendance.

The following is an edited account of the discussion, which stretched over three different parts of the Tuesday meeting.

State Auditor Rob Sand ruled in June that the Crawford County Firefighters Association (CCFFA) could not own the radio tower on Ridge Road because it was paid for with E911 funds that can only be used for systems operated by governmental entities.

The CCFFA is a private nonprofit.

While county ownership of the tower was no longer in question, supervisors Jean Heiden and Ty Rosburg had been negotiating with the CCFFA since the summer for the land on which the tower sits.

“I believe we’ve come to an amicable agreement,” Heiden said.

She said they took the average per-acre cost of the land recently acquired for the county’s Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system, which came to $53,750 per acre.

That price was multiplied by 1.5 for the land directly under the tower for a price of $80,625.

They also agreed to pay for two acres of “hay ground” for a total of $27,500, which Heiden said was an average of what ground goes for in Crawford County.

The agreement also included $30,000 for an equipment shack at the site.

Deducted from the total was $18,186, which Sand said CCFFA owed the county for tower rental income and $6,000 that the Crawford County Secondary Road Department had paid for use of the tower.

For the final total of $113,939, the county will own the property, just as the county does for the other LMR radio tower sites, Heiden said.

The CCFFA president had already signed the document, she said.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said he would have preferred to have Vogt at the meeting because she had been involved in the discussions.

He said Vogt had an understanding of the agreement and he didn’t think she had an issue with it – but he also said he didn’t want to speak for her.

Heiden indicated that Vogt had seen the agreement.

“Well, if you could tell me we’d get four other tower sites up for, even with the $24,000 that we took off, for say, $137,000, I’d bite on all of them …,” said Supervisor Kyle Schultz, who is a member of the CCFFA.

“Owning it was very important to us,” Heiden said.

Without the Ridge Road tower, the rest of the system would fall apart, Heiden said.

The county didn’t pay high or low for the property, she said.

“I think that gave a fair price for the ground that the tower actually sat on and then I think we just went out and were fair to get to where we didn’t have any future lease payments or anything like that,” Rosburg said. “I think the firemen were very fair back by agreeing to that …”

He said lease payments would have been an issue for future boards to contend with.

“It looks like a large chunk of money but … in the end it’s really a fair settlement to our taxpayers, and it’s a fair settlement to our firemen … so that they can continue their mission of collective training on behalf of the county,” Rosburg said. “So I think it worked out pretty good in the end.”

Heiden said lease agreements that had been proposed included escalators that would require yearly negotiation.

Rosburg also said he did not agree with leasing the land because the LMR system is too important to law enforcement, medical services, and the fire service.

“While I think it would be nice if some board previously would have had the information to where they could have done all this stuff earlier, (it) probably would have been a lot more cost effective for the county,” Rosburg said. “What we have now - I think Jean and I went a long ways to trying to help facilitate savings in the long run.”

The supervisors then voted to approve the agreement.

The discussion continued in two separate portions of the citizens’ input section at the end of the agenda.

The Bulletin and Review asked Heiden and Rosburg if they had tried to determine if Crawford County had already paid for the land under the Ridge Road tower and noted that the same question had been asked of the board a number of times in the past.

Although this information was not reiterated on Tuesday, the supervisors were made aware in past meetings that Peggy Staley, of Charter Oak, uncovered an additional $105,700 of E911 funds, beyond what Sand reported, given to the CCFFA between 2000 and 2014 for “tower funding,” a generator, maintenance and “tower usage,” presumably for the previous Ridge Road tower owned by the CCFFA.

Sand’s report only covered the period from July 1, 2015 through June 30, 2020.

The Bulletin and Review confirmed the additional payments from E911 to CCFFA with the help of the Crawford County Auditor’s Office.

“When I asked the question about that, it was just for maintenance,” Heiden said. “There was no documentation that anybody could come up with that that would be to purchase the land.”

She said the funds were also used for improvements.

“It was verbal,” Rosburg said. “… we couldn’t find proof one way or the other what a lot of those monies went to other than they told us maintenance (and) improvements …”

Rosburg said they checked to make sure the county had not paid for the equipment shack.

The county would need a court order to look at the CCFFA’s private records, Rosburg said.

He said they couldn’t prove that CCFFA didn’t buy the land.

The Bulletin and Review asked if the CCFFA should have been made to show that they hadn’t used county money to pay for the land.

“Well, I suspect the answer to that, the easy answer to that is yes,” Rosburg said.

“We went with what we knew,” he said. “If we took it to court – we basically saved ourselves a bunch of court time and court costs for them and for us and a lot of more hostility in this.”

Rosburg said he was not sure if the CCFFA even had such private records.

Heiden said there was no documentation that the county had paid for the property.

The Bulletin and Review asked if Heiden and Rosburg had determined how much additional income the CCFFA had received from tower rentals after June 30, 2020.

“They did not receive the other rent once it (county ownership, presumably) was determined,” Heiden said.

“The only other rent in there was the weather thing (National Weather Service) …,” Rosburg said.

“That was not paid to them,” Heiden said.

Rosburg said his understanding was that the CCFFA hadn’t had any rent from the tower for the last 18 months.

The Bulletin and Review pointed out that Crawford County Memorial Hospital had paid rent during that time.

“I was under the impression that had stopped,” Rosburg said.

“That stopped,” Heiden agreed.

Although the Bulletin and Review reporter did not have the document on hand at the meeting, on October 7, 2020, CCMH paid CCFFA $4,683.12 for use of the tower.

Heiden said that CCFFA’s expenses, such as insurance, taxes, and utility payments would have to be deducted from any additional income.

She said Tim Zenk, who was a negotiator for the CCFFA, said there was no revenue.

Later in the meeting, Rosburg continued that he had and Heiden had made their decision for the good of the county taxpayers with the assumption that the deal would save money in the long term.

Heiden said a lot of questions were asked and the recollection of the E911 board was that actions were taken for the good of the county.

“… we’re moving forward – we now own that property and no leases,” she said. “To go back and try to say, well you owe us $10 and I owe you $9 is going to get to be pretty long.”

Rosburg said a decision had been made to resolve the issue without going to court.