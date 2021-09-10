Supervisors discuss firefighter training funds

“(We) just wanted to know the board’s thoughts on that,” Rosburg said.

He said the training events would be for mass casualty events or anything that required multiple fire departments.

Rosburg said a recent wreck on Highway 59 showed the need to have EMS personnel involved in the training events; any funds would go toward county fire and county medical services training.

“We understand the importance of everybody knowing how to react to an emergency,” Heiden said.

The county could step in to provide the training funds.

“We want to make sure it’s something you guys are in favor of,” she said.

Supervisor Eric Skoog said he has always been a firm believer in, and has pushed for, training, but said he wanted to make sure the supervisors were not getting out ahead of the negotiations.

Heiden said the discussion was needed as preparation for the negotiations.

“We don’t want to talk about being able to do something and then the board wouldn’t be of the same mind,” Rosburg said.

Skoog recommended tabling the discussion.