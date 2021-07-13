Supervisors discuss Ridge Road tower negotiations

Part 2 of 2
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on July 6 discussed the negotiations that have taken place so far concerning the transfer of ownership of the Ridge Road radio tower from the Crawford County Firefighters Association (CCFFA) to the board.
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand in June determined that the CCFFA can’t own the Ridge Road radio tower they claimed to own because it was paid for with state and county 911 funds that can only be used by governmental entities.
Sand said the CCFFA also owes the county $18,186 for tower rental fees.
The CCFFA has indicated to the supervisors that they are not willing to sell the land on which the tower sits, and that a lease is the option they are willing to pursue.
The following is a condensed and edited account of the portion of the discussion that took place during the “citizen’s input” section of the meeting.
Peggy Staley, a Charter Oak City Council member and the individual who first uncovered the improper tower funding, said the CCFFA recently raised the lease for Crawford County Secondary Roads (for use of the radio tower) from $1,680 per year to $6,144 per year.
Chairperson Jeri Vogt asked if Secondary Roads should refuse to pay the amount while the tower ownership is being negotiated.
Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel said payment would depend on whether the lease is paid ahead or if it is for services already given.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg asked if the amount paid by Secondary Roads would be added to the amount CCFFA owes the county.
“Potentially so, but I think that’s part of the whole negotiation,” Sibbel said.
Vogt asked about the leases already in place for use of the tower.
Sibbel said her recollection was that Sand recommended that the leases and ownership of the tower go to the county.
The Bulletin and Review asked the supervisors if they were comfortable with having a $300,000 piece of county property placed on someone else’s land under false pretenses, and if they had concerns about having terms dictated to them.
“Subtly – yeah,” Rosburg said.
Vogt said she was not concerned.
“When it all comes trickling down, it’s going to be worked out one way or the other,” Vogt said.
“John (CCFFA member John Granzen) did say they weren’t’ completely closed (to negotiations),” Rosburg said. “I guess it’s how good of a job Jean (Supervisor Jean Heiden) and I do at this point.”
Rosburg and Heiden are the board’s negotiators for the discussions with CCFFA.
“Does it bother me that a previous board didn’t catch this?” Rosburg said. “Hell, I wasn’t there. I don’t know.”
Staley said that boards don’t ask to see the related contract every time a bill comes across the table.
“On boards, you’re only as good as the information you’re given,” Heiden said. “You don’t even know the questions to ask because you don’t even know what’s out there.”
On the question of whether the board has concerns about the tower being on someone else’s property, she said, “… the answer would be, if we can’t reach an agreement, well then you move your tower.”
“Bottom line: if the money they need is for training, then I think there are other workable solutions, if the property is in our hands,” Vogt said.
The Bulletin and Review asked if the CCFFA’s needs are concerns of the board.
“Public safety is a concern of this board,” Heiden said.
Rosburg said the training is important to him.
He explained that the training events provided by CCFFA are to train members of all the fire departments in the county to the same standards.
“If you’re trying to tie it to the dirt out here (the land under the tower) I do take issue with the fact that we’re having to fight over this,” Rosburg said. “I think there is a bigger picture here where this could complicate things even further.”
Heiden said discussion so far had just been talk.
“This conversation will be continued, give us a chance to really be in the right room with the right people,” she said.
Rosburg said he would have a problem if the discussion was only about a choice between leasing and having to move the tower.
Staley said she was bothered by a lack of interest in cooperation from the CCFFA.
She asked how long the supervisors would let the situation go on.
Heiden said she wanted the subject on the meeting agenda to get the discussion going.
The Bulletin and Review asked if Eminent Domain was a possibility.
“It’s an avenue that’s available to us,” Rosburg said. “Hopefully it’s not necessary.”
Rosburg said he would prefer to find an amicable solution; he doesn’t want landowners with potential spots for towers in the county’s new communications system to think that the county will just ram something down their throats.
He said the communications system isn’t about making money – but is about providing reliable communications for county services.
“We need to quit worrying about money on this - as far as everybody trying to make their dollar off this,” Rosburg said. “I think that it’s important that we look after an entity that creates collective training but I also think it’s important that we understand that these towers aren’t going to be like an AT&T tower that makes millions of dollars a year per tower.”
He said the radio towers will cost the county but their purpose is to serve the county.