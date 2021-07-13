Supervisors discuss Ridge Road tower negotiations

“If you’re trying to tie it to the dirt out here (the land under the tower) I do take issue with the fact that we’re having to fight over this,” Rosburg said. “I think there is a bigger picture here where this could complicate things even further.”

Heiden said discussion so far had just been talk.

“This conversation will be continued, give us a chance to really be in the right room with the right people,” she said.

Rosburg said he would have a problem if the discussion was only about a choice between leasing and having to move the tower.

Staley said she was bothered by a lack of interest in cooperation from the CCFFA.

She asked how long the supervisors would let the situation go on.

Heiden said she wanted the subject on the meeting agenda to get the discussion going.

The Bulletin and Review asked if Eminent Domain was a possibility.

“It’s an avenue that’s available to us,” Rosburg said. “Hopefully it’s not necessary.”