Supervisors discuss speed signage on W Avenue at Manilla

“If you don’t do it – if you don’t slow down – your wife sitting next to you will make you slow down,” Assman said of the electronic signs.

“It does slow people down even though there still may not be all those traffic calming features; they see this flashing thing here and then the focus draws your attention to the sign.”

That type of sign might not get traffic to slow down to the speed limit, but traffic will slow, he said.

Blum suggested an agreement with Manilla to split the cost with the county.

Assman said it would have to be a decision of the board of supervisors.

“But I know a number of communities have already done it and not gotten assistance from the county in similar situations,” he said.

The county assisted Charter Oak with putting up a sign outside of their city limits last year - but the county didn’t buy the sign and is not in charge of taking care of it, Assman said.

“We’re providing some assistance but we’re not paying, consistent with what’s going on in other communities. That’s probably where we’re at,” he said.