Supervisors discuss speed signage on W Avenue at Manilla

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors and County Engineer Paul Assman on Tuesday discussed the possibility of restricting the speed of traffic approaching Manilla on W Avenue.
Lonnie Meaike, of Manilla, attended the Tuesday meeting to bring the issue to the attention of the supervisors.
Most of the traffic coming from the west on W Avenue doesn’t slow down until reaching the railroad tracks at the edge of town, even though the speed limit is 25 mph through the area, he said.
The traffic passes several houses in the area.
Meaike lives in Manilla at the city limits on the road. He said several accidents have occurred in the area.
Chairman Cecil Blum asked Meaike if he had spoken to the City of Manilla about the issue.
Meaike said he had and that he had also spoken with the sheriff, but nothing had taken place.
He said he had asked the city for a speed bump or an electric sign that shows the speed of traffic.
Blum said he had asked Assman to get traffic numbers for the stretch of road in question.
Assman said 130 vehicles per day travel the section of road into town.
The speed limit is posted at 25 mph just inside the city limit sign on W Avenue.
“Speed limit signs are effective only if the speed limit signs are appropriate,” Assman said.
Drivers won’t drive 25 mph in an area that is a wide open space, he said.
“Even though you put a speed limit sign up, if it’s put up at a speed that’s lower than what normal people feel comfortable driving, they’re not going to drive the speed limit,” he said.
Some stretches of road have inherent traffic calming features, he said.
“If you post a 25 mile an hour speed limit and there are no houses, no businesses… where it’s just an open pavement, well, people feel comfortable driving 45 or 50 because there’s nothing there to suggest you should maybe slow down,” Assman said. “If you post a 25 mph speed limit and you have densely populated houses, you’ve got businesses, you’ve got all these features that are close to the road, they’re going to slow down if (they) don’t feel comfortable.”
Speed limit signs won’t help the issue at Manilla, he said.
Electronic signs that show the speed of traffic are more helpful and lots of communities use them, he said.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer pointed out that Manilla has an electronic sign for traffic coming into town from the south before reaching Schram Park.
“If you don’t do it – if you don’t slow down – your wife sitting next to you will make you slow down,” Assman said of the electronic signs.
“It does slow people down even though there still may not be all those traffic calming features; they see this flashing thing here and then the focus draws your attention to the sign.”
That type of sign might not get traffic to slow down to the speed limit, but traffic will slow, he said.
Blum suggested an agreement with Manilla to split the cost with the county.
Assman said it would have to be a decision of the board of supervisors.
“But I know a number of communities have already done it and not gotten assistance from the county in similar situations,” he said.
The county assisted Charter Oak with putting up a sign outside of their city limits last year - but the county didn’t buy the sign and is not in charge of taking care of it, Assman said.
“We’re providing some assistance but we’re not paying, consistent with what’s going on in other communities. That’s probably where we’re at,” he said.
“I would think that if there’s a need for it I would like to think that Manilla would step up and maybe do the right thing,” Blum said.
Muhlbauer said the county could still provide some assistance.
“We’d be happy to work with them,” Assman said. “We have a good relationship with Manilla.”
He said the City of Manilla might be able to get federal transportation system funds.
“If you outright paid for it you could open up a can of worms in all kinds of different areas in Crawford County,” Muhlbauer said.
“It is Manilla city limits that they’re not slowing down through.”
Assman suggested that the City of Manilla could start by talking to the city clerk in Charter Oak to see how they went about putting up their sign.