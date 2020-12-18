Supervisors pass nuisance abatement ordinance; will go into effect when published

“Out of three public hearings, we’ve had one gentleman show up opposed to it,” Muhlbauer said.

He said he had received more positive comments than negative concerning the ordinance.

Vogt said farmers are done in the field and would have shown up to object if they were opposed to it.

“We had the county farm rent auction literally minutes before we had our first public hearing and nobody stuck around,” Muhlbauer said.

The one farmer who did stick around wasn’t at the meeting for the auction, he noted.

“I truly believe this is a step in the right direction,” Schultz said.

He said he believes that many more are for the ordinance than are against it and the issue has been well-publicized.

Skoog said he was still uncomfortable with whose definition of a nuisance would be used and about whether the ordinance would be implemented only when a complaint is received.

“One man’s treasure is another man’s junk,” Skoog said.

He said he was concerned that the ordinance would be used in the wrong way after the current five members of the board are gone.