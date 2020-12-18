Supervisors pass nuisance abatement ordinance; will go into effect when published

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed the third and final reading of the county’s new nuisance abatement ordinance.
The vote was 4-1, with Supervisor Eric Skoog casting the lone vote against the ordinance.
County Auditor Terri Martens told the board at the beginning of the public hearing on the matter that her office had received no written objections to the ordinance.
Chairman Cecil Blum said he had been contacted by two individuals who were in favor of the ordinance.
One was an individual who said that prices for scrap metal are near an all- time high – and if high prices for scrap are not enough incentive for an individual in Boyer to clean up his place, it will never be cleaned up.
“I think that’s a pretty telling statement,” Blum said.
He also received a call from a property owner who lives within sight of what could be considered a nuisance property.
“Their family volunteered to come help the property owner clean up, as a good neighbor project, and the neighbor turned them down,” Blum said.
“If you have people out in the county, if they’re willing to help alleviate some of these eyesores and they get turned down, I think that bears remembering.”
Supervisor Jeri Vogt asked if the property in question was connected at all to a farm operation.
Blum said he didn’t believe it was, but he had not checked it out.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said he had concerns about if “lynch mobs just start running rampant.”
“We might open Pandora’s Box here and everybody (will) think that now we become the trash police of the county,” he said.
Blum noted that the ordinance has an appeal process.
The board of supervisors is one step in the process; district court is the final arbiter, he said.
He said individuals already have district court as an option.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel,” Blum said.
“At the end of the day, it has to follow what Iowa Code specifically states is a nuisance,” said Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer.
He asked if Farm Bureau had reached out to the board. He said he had not heard from the organization.
Vogt said she had not, either.
No member of the public offered any objections during the discussion and the public meeting was concluded.
The supervisors continued the discussion for an additional 10 minutes.
“Out of three public hearings, we’ve had one gentleman show up opposed to it,” Muhlbauer said.
He said he had received more positive comments than negative concerning the ordinance.
Vogt said farmers are done in the field and would have shown up to object if they were opposed to it.
“We had the county farm rent auction literally minutes before we had our first public hearing and nobody stuck around,” Muhlbauer said.
The one farmer who did stick around wasn’t at the meeting for the auction, he noted.
“I truly believe this is a step in the right direction,” Schultz said.
He said he believes that many more are for the ordinance than are against it and the issue has been well-publicized.
Skoog said he was still uncomfortable with whose definition of a nuisance would be used and about whether the ordinance would be implemented only when a complaint is received.
“One man’s treasure is another man’s junk,” Skoog said.
He said he was concerned that the ordinance would be used in the wrong way after the current five members of the board are gone.
Blum said he wanted to remind the board of a successful change they had made in a similar situation by hiring the right weed commissioner.
“What’s happened to our weed complaints?” he said. “They’re going in the right direction.”
He said the board discussed that situation extensively and it had worked out well.
“If future boards get down the road, and maybe the criteria needs to be tightened or loosened, future boards will have the ability to do that and react to the comments from the public,” Blum said.
Schultz pointed out that most cities have nuisance ordinances and asked if cities had a complaint-driven process.
Blum said Denison has a full-time code enforcement officer who looks for violations but also responds to complaints.
“It’s a little bit different than what we’re… proposing to do,” Blum said.
Commercial businesses would be exempt from the ordinance because they are on property that is commercially zoned, he said.
Skoog said he thought the initial discussion the supervisors had on the subject concerned small groups of rural housing that were looking for help from the county.
He said he could agree with the ordinance for groupings of rural houses, but not for wide open spaces where people driving along the highway could call in to say a property needs to be cleaned up.
Blum said the ordinance would have given the supervisors a mechanism to address problem properties at a trailer park on Highway 30 in the past.
“At the end of the day they still have to qualify under Iowa Code as a nuisance,” Muhlbauer said.
He said the ordinance would give the county more latitude and an appeal process for the property owner, rather than just a state fine.
Vogt said one of the first complaints she received as a supervisor two years ago was a complaint about a nuisance property.
“I think this has been two years in the making and I think we need to do something,” she said.
“My last comment would be any ordinance is only as effective as it is implemented, so we can pass this (but) if we don’t support it we really haven’t gained any ground,” Blum said.
The supervisors voted 4-1 to pass the ordinance.
Martens told the Bulletin and Review that the ordinance will go into effect when it is published. She said the publishing date had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.