Supervisors reject mask mandate

“To me, it’s a frivolous waste of our time if… you can’t put any teeth into it,” Schultz said.

He said the governor’s mandate has teeth in it.

“It just opens ourselves up subject to lawsuits,” Schultz said. “I’d just as soon keep my ass out of the hot seat.”

“As far as individual businesses, they can station people at the door if they choose,” Blum said.

Schultz said one county had been sued for issuing a mask mandate and withdrew the mandate.

Muhlbauer said the governor’s mandate is the top of the law for Iowa. He said local businesses run themselves and could require masks.

People need to be responsible, Muhlbauer said.

“We have certain people (who), for medical reasons, cannot wear a mask; either lung capacity or whatever it is,” Schultz said.

“I would say, I guess unless they have no other help, they should be staying home,” Vogt said. “If you’ve got a condition that requires that you can’t breathe I would hope that they would have somebody who could help them.”

“Last I checked, we’re still in the United States of America, Jeri,” Schultz said.