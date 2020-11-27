Supervisors reject mask mandate

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed and dismissed the possibility of issuing a mask mandate for county residents.
Supervisor Jeri Vogt began the discussion by relating the conversations she had with several individuals.
One was an individual from Schleswig.
“She said they had another spike in cases of COVID since a funeral up there happened,” Vogt said.
The person requested a mask mandate for the county.
“She said she goes into Hy-Vee and about half the people in there are running around without a mask on,” Vogt said. “She said, because they think they’re going to be in there less than 15 minutes, it (Gov. Reynolds’s mask mandate) doesn’t apply to them.”
Another person also requested a mask mandate, Vogt said.
“She said the time is now for us to have a mandate on wearing a mask in Crawford County because she said people aren’t taking the governor’s orders seriously.”
The woman also noted the large number of new cases overnight on Monday, she said.
“Every funeral I have been to all year long, the funeral homes require masks,” said Chairman Cecil Blum.
“So if there was a superspreader up there as a result of the funeral - the mask mandate probably was adhered to there.”
“I don’t know that,” Vogt said. “But I don’t know - I wasn’t at the funeral.”
Blum said that some businesses have people stationed at doors to tell shoppers to wear masks.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said that District 18 Representative Steve Holt had addressed the issue on his Facebook page.
“In response to questions from a number of constituents, mask mandates and shelter in place orders on the local level enacted by cities or counties are non-legal and have no force of law,” Schultz said, reading from Holt’s writing.
“The governor’s mandates do carry force of law within the authority given to her on the code section 29c of Iowa Code.”
Schultz said the governor’s mandate “is more than enforceable.”
He said if the supervisors enacted a mandate it could open up the county to a lawsuit.
Vogt asked why other counties have been able to enact mask mandates but Crawford County can’t.
“If you can’t enforce it, what good does it do anyway?” asked Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer.
“Let’s just leave it at this; I had people call, they think we should do it,” Vogt said.
“I personally think we should do it. Apparently you don’t think it’s what we should do.”
“To me, it’s a frivolous waste of our time if… you can’t put any teeth into it,” Schultz said.
He said the governor’s mandate has teeth in it.
“It just opens ourselves up subject to lawsuits,” Schultz said. “I’d just as soon keep my ass out of the hot seat.”
“As far as individual businesses, they can station people at the door if they choose,” Blum said.
Schultz said one county had been sued for issuing a mask mandate and withdrew the mandate.
Muhlbauer said the governor’s mandate is the top of the law for Iowa. He said local businesses run themselves and could require masks.
People need to be responsible, Muhlbauer said.
“We have certain people (who), for medical reasons, cannot wear a mask; either lung capacity or whatever it is,” Schultz said.
“I would say, I guess unless they have no other help, they should be staying home,” Vogt said. “If you’ve got a condition that requires that you can’t breathe I would hope that they would have somebody who could help them.”
“Last I checked, we’re still in the United States of America, Jeri,” Schultz said.
“I really believe when counties pass ordinances like this, knowing up front they are not enforceable, it’s just a feel-good type of thing,” Blum said. “If they won’t listen to the governor, why would they listen to this board?”
Vogt said she feels a mask mandate for when people are out would be better than the 15 minute exemption.
“I know there’s not enough police around to do the mask patrol,” she said.
“That was said in the (Gov. Reynolds) press conference,” Muhlbauer said.
“Whether it’s a state law by the governor or a mandate by us, it’s up to our officers to enforce it.”
“But you fellas won’t even let us put a damn sign down on the door that says ‘wear a mask inside this building,’ right?” Vogt said.
“I asked last week if we could do that. ‘Oh, we’re not going to do that because the governor said everybody should be smart enough to do that,’ but yet we won’t even put a sign on the door.”
Some people will never put a mask on, no matter how many signs they look at, Schultz said.
“For God sakes, there’s certain parts of the public that still won’t wear a seatbelt,” he said.
“If you put a sign on the door, I would ask that you have this language on there: ‘Pursuant to the governor’s mandate, masks are required in public buildings,’” Blum said.
Vogt said she did not object to that language.
Muhlbauer said, following the governor’s mandate, the employees of an implement dealer in Irwin have chosen to wear masks at the business but aren’t requiring masks to be worn by customers.
He said the business owners decided to wear masks to protect themselves but wanted to let customers decide what’s best for them.
“And that’s why our numbers are growing all the time,” Vogt said.
Later in the meeting the supervisors agreed to post signs on the courthouse doors requiring mask use by visitors.
The signs state that, per the governor’s proclamation about mask use in indoor spaces open to the public, and state executive branch buildings, masks are required when individuals are within six feet of one another for 15 minutes or longer, with certain exceptions.
Signs were posted on Wednesday morning.