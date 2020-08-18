Supervisors reject Schultz land lease contract: Other locations discussed

Part 2 of 2
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors voted 2-2 last Tuesday on a contract to lease one-tenth of an acre of land near Charter Oak from Supervisor Kyle Schultz for a tower for the county’s new Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system.
Schultz abstained from the vote.
To pass, the vote needed a majority to vote in favor and failed with the tie vote.
Supervisors Dave Muhlbauer and Eric Skoog voted for the lease; Chairman Cecil Blum and Supervisor Jeri Vote voted against it.
The proposed lease was for $4,800 per year with annual increases of 3.5 percent to a cap of $6,000 per year; the cap reflects the maximum amount an officer or employee of the county can make with a separate contract with the county if the contract is not put out for bids.
A main point of dispute was that Vogt was a member of the negotiating team for the lease but voted against accepting it.
The following is a heavily edited and condensed account of the last part of the lengthy discussion.
“We don’t do that with sheriff’s (deputies) negotiation,” said Muhlbauer.
“We don’t go back and vote it down and then say, ‘Sorry, deputies, it didn’t pass.’”
“But we could have voted the recommendation down,” said Blum.
“We could have,” Muhlbauer said.
“When you negotiate something, negotiate so all this stuff doesn’t happen so when you come in the room you get something out and everything’s OK,” said Denison City Council Member John Granzen.
“It’s going to be a given?” Vogt said. “I’ve gotten several phone calls, John, about this – “
“Who?” Granzen asked.
“I don’t have to tell you who called me, but I got them,” she said. “I can tell you I talked to a fellow who
lives right in this proximity just today and said ‘Yeah, I’m interested.’”
“Just today?” Granzen asked.
“I talked to him before but I got the final call this morning,” she said.
Schultz said “negotiating on both sides of the fence” had been taking place.
“She’s a public representative – she has to listen to her constituents,” said Charter Oak City Council Member Peggy Staley.
Staley said she didn’t think much effort had been put into finding any other location besides Schultz’s.
“Because my wife and I see the need for this project to move forward and we volunteered?” Schultz said.
Dow City resident Beth Vogt asked who else had been asked.
A period of shouting ended with Blum banging his gavel and asking people to talk one at a time.
Schultz said Charter Oak Fire Chief Ted Butler and farmer Tom Muff were asked.
Staley said she asked 10 people with land in the area and near the Ricketts water tower if they had been approached and if the issue came up for a public bid if they would be interested.
Eight of the 10 said they would be interested, she said.
Staley said she didn’t think the process had been handled properly.
“Kyle is the chairman of the LMR (Land Mobile Radio) board who’s out looking for spots,” she said. “It just looks bad that it ended up at your place.”
“What’s the window for the tower?” Butler asked.
“You mean the area?” Vogt asked. “I thought Duane’s (Zenk) always said there’s a specific area.”
“Then why are we bringing up Ricketts?” Butler asked.
“Because… is it within the area?”
“No,” Butler said.
“We’ve never seen the area,” Vogt said.
Duane Zenk, county assessor and coordinator for the LMR project, said earlier in the discussion that there is a limited “field of view” that runs from a Verizon tower near Ralph Dorale’s farm and Schultz’s farm for a radio tower to communicate with other towers in the system.
The signal path narrows because it has to pass through a corridor between wind towers, Zenk said.
Staley said that Butler’s land was not within that corridor.
“Those are east-west requirements,” Zenk said.
At another point in the meeting, the discussion turned to an FCC extension that has to be filed for the project and new windfarm construction that could hamper line of sight for signals between the towers.
“That is a concern to me because every day we get other systems being installed and they are reserving frequencies and establishing microwave paths,” Zenk said.
He said a wind field is proposed for an area between Vail, Aspinwall and Manilla; Muhlbauer said another wind field was proposed from the county border/Highway 141 heading west to Highway 59.
“You need to get those paths registered so the wind tower companies know that but you can’t register that path until you have your towers up,” Zenk said.
“How broad are those paths?” Vogt asked.
He said the path between Schleswig and Charter Oak is 100 yards wide.
The discussion turned to renting space on a tower versus building a new tower, and Schultz’s original proposed deal of leasing his land to the Charter Oak Fire Association (COFA) for $1 for 99 years; in the arrangement the county would have negotiated a lease for the land with the COFA.
County Attorney Colin Johnson said the contract presented for consideration that day (August 11) was a legal contract.
He said the board and the public are allowed to have other interests they value more, such as the perception that the deal doesn’t look good, but the contract was legal.
“We didn’t say it wasn’t legal,” Staley said.
Brent Kelm, Charter Oak assistant fire chief, asked if his land were used for the project if it would be a conflict of interest.
“No, because you’re not an elected official or an employee (of Crawford County),” Blum said.
“If I get my family involved that money will go directly to the COFA,” Kelm said.
Blum said anyone in the room that the county rents from could make such a contribution.
Co-location on an existing tower was a possibility, Blum said.
“I don’t think it’s unfair to rule those out. I understand the value of money,” Blum said. “If we spend $300,000 to build a tower completely, there is a point where co-locating may make sense because we get away from insurance, maintenance all this other stuff. I think that if you take $300,000 for a finished tower and amortize it out over 20 years you have a pretty high per-year amortization...”
Blum pointed out that at the previous week’s meeting the supervisors had decided to put the other three LMR project sites out for public bids.
“Unless something changes we will probably have a fourth site that we’ll advertise,” he said.
Bids would be invited from anyone with a suitable location or from the owner of a tower already in existence, Blum said.