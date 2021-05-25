Supervisors revisit employee insurance premiums

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on May 18 revisited a May 11 decision setting premiums that county employees pay for health insurance.

On May 11, the supervisors voted to increase employee contributions for a single healthcare plan by $50, from $100 to $150 per month, and by $100, from $200 to $300 per month for family plans; the county’s portion had been $350 (single plan) and $1,150 (family) per month and would have remained the same.

A number of county department heads and employees complained that there had never been such a large increase in the past and/or that the increase wiped out raises given to employees.

About 20 individuals attended the meeting on May 18.

The discussion lasted nearly 90 minutes; the following is a heavily edited and condensed account.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said he and Supervisor Jean Heiden had been elected as conservatives and had pushed for the increases to be fiscally responsible; both said repeatedly that they made their decision on May 11 without enough information.

The supervisors discussed the rising cost of health insurance and the need to refill the county’s stop loss pool, which had been decreasing.