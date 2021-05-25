Supervisors revisit employee insurance premiums

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on May 18 revisited a May 11 decision setting premiums that county employees pay for health insurance.
On May 11, the supervisors voted to increase employee contributions for a single healthcare plan by $50, from $100 to $150 per month, and by $100, from $200 to $300 per month for family plans; the county’s portion had been $350 (single plan) and $1,150 (family) per month and would have remained the same.
A number of county department heads and employees complained that there had never been such a large increase in the past and/or that the increase wiped out raises given to employees.
About 20 individuals attended the meeting on May 18.
The discussion lasted nearly 90 minutes; the following is a heavily edited and condensed account.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg said he and Supervisor Jean Heiden had been elected as conservatives and had pushed for the increases to be fiscally responsible; both said repeatedly that they made their decision on May 11 without enough information.
The supervisors discussed the rising cost of health insurance and the need to refill the county’s stop loss pool, which had been decreasing.
Rosburg said he had heard from individuals who said that health insurance is a benefit, not payroll, but also that county employees aren’t paid as much as those in the private sector.
Heiden said she didn’t know if county employees are paid less and that the issue is being looked into.
Lynette Ludwig, Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health co-administrator, said the affordable insurance is often the deciding factor for nurses that choose to work at that organization.
“What we pay our professional staff is much lower than what they would be making out in the private sector,” she said.
Employees also receive no paid time off during the first year, she noted.
County Engineer Paul Assman said the county’s health insurance is very good, but said the supervisors could do a better job of notifying employees when a change is made.
Employees will take ownership when the issues are explained, he said.
County Attorney Colin Johnson gave credit to the supervisors for reopening the discussion.
He noted that his office, and the sheriff’s office, had received raises of 2.7%, which were lower than those received by other offices (the offices of the auditor, recorder and treasurer received 4.5% raises); he said he had issues with his office being treated differently and the insurance premium hike from the week before amounted to a “double whammy.”
He also noted that the county’s “generous benefits package” was
used as a reason to justify the lower raises his office had received.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said he would like to see a fixed percentage of the total premium used to set the rate for employees’ contribution.
“Then it’s always there and you don’t have to visit this every year,” he said.
Having the employee rate at a fixed percentage would improve the county’s position in union negotiations, Schultz said.
The county had just approved one insurance premium amount for union members and a different amount for everyone else, he noted.
Deputy Auditor Amy Pieper said that employees on a family plan currently pay 14.8% of the total premium; employees on a single plan pay 22.2%.
Schultz said a rate of close to 18% (for both single and family plans) would keep the stop loss pool at about $1.5 million, which is the county’s target number.
“We can withstand some fluctuations in the market if we have a healthy insurance pool,” he said.
After a lengthy discussion, the supervisors voted to set the employees’ percentage of the insurance premium at 17%.
The result will be a $2/month increase to individual plans (total cost $600) and an increase of $38/month for family plans (total cost $1,400).