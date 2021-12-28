Survey shows Crawford County land values jump by nearly $2,600

The value of farm land in Crawford County increased from $8,250 in 2020 to $10,835 in 2021, a jump of $2,585 according to a survey released December 14.

The annual Iowa Land Value Survey is conducted by the Center for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD), Iowa State University and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

The estimated values that are compared are as of November 1 this year and November 1 last year.

The estimated land values in 41 counties increased by 30% or more. Estimated land values in the other 58 counties increased between 23.2% (in Koekuk and Washington counties) and 29.9%.

The greatest estimated increase in land values, 36.4%, was reported in Allamakee and Clayton counties.

The statewide average increase in land values was 29.0%

The statewide average value for 2021 was estimated at $9,751, an increase of $2,192 per acre compared to the 2020 estimate of $7,559.

Wendong Zhang, associate professor and Extension economist, who leads the survey, wrote in the overview, “This dramatic surge of 29% is the largest in magnitude since 2011, and the $9,751/acre nominal land value is the highest-ever since data collection began in the 1940s. The 2021 nominal land value is 12% higher than the 2013 peak in nominal land values, although the inflation-adjusted values, $8,367/acre in 2015 dollars, saw a 21% increase and is still lower than the 2012 and 2013 inflation-adjusted values.”

Zhang listed the following factors that led to the 29% increase.

 Substantially higher commodity prices

 Low interest rates

 Stronger-than-expected crop yields

 Robust federal ad hoc payments

 Limited land supply despite an increase in sales activity

“In general, the results from the 2021 Iowa State University Land Value Survey echo results from other surveys, which all showed substantially higher farmland values,” Zhang wrote.

Sources of data

According to the release on the annual survey, county estimates are derived using a procedure that combines Iowa State survey results with data from the U.S. Census of Agriculture.

The survey is an expert opinion survey based on reports by licensed real estate brokers, farm managers, appraisers, agricultural lenders, county assessors, and selected individuals considered to be knowledgeable of land market conditions.

The survey is intended to provide information on general land value trends, geographical land price relationships, and factors influencing the Iowa land market. The survey is not intended to provide a direct estimate for any particular piece of property.

Participants in the survey are asked to estimate the value of high-, medium-, and low-quality land in their county. Comparative sales and other factors are taken into account by the respondents in making these value estimates.

The survey is the only data source that provides an annual land value estimate at the county level for each of the 99 counties in Iowa.

Zhang said that favorable interest rates also contributed to the increases in 2011 and this year; however, he noted that inflation was a very important factor behind the value increase this year as well. The week before the survey was released, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. inflation rate rose 6.8% over the last year, which was the largest increase since 1982.

“Inflation is driving some investors to consider farmland as an alternative investment asset because farmland value tends to rise with higher inflation. The inflation-adjusted average value rose 21% but the nominal value rose 29%, which shows the effect of inflation,” Zhang said.

As for U.S. net farm income, Zhang said it is forecasted to grow $22.0 billion (23.2%) from 2020 levels to $116.8 billion in 2021, which is the highest level since 2013.

“The increase in 2021 farm income is largely driven by the rises in commodity prices and the resulting crop and livestock receipts, as opposed to almost solely ad hoc federal government payments as in 2020,” he said.

After the large increase in 2011, farmland prices jumped another 23.7% in 2012, though Zhang said that while 80% of respondents had optimistic views about what the farmland market would look like one year from now, most reported that they expect values to increase less than 10% in 2022.

Looking five years ahead, Zhang said that the number of respondents expecting a decline in farmland values nearly doubled, but over 80% of respondents predicted that farmland values would rise another 10% to 20% over 2021 values.

Land Values by County

All 99 of Iowa’s counties showed an increase in land values. For the ninth consecutive year, Scott and Decatur Counties reported the highest and lowest values, respectively. Land values in Scott County increased 30%, or $3,193 per acre, to $13,852. Land values in Decatur County increased 31.5%, or $1,213 per acre, to $5,062.

Clayton and Allamakee Counties reported the largest percentage increase, 36.4%, while Scott County saw the largest dollar increase, $3,193 per acre. The smallest percentage increase, 23.2%, was reported in Keokuk County, while Taylor County saw the smallest dollar increase, $1,199 per acre.

Land Values by District

Land values across all crop reporting districts increased. The Northwest district reported the highest overall value, $12,164 per acre, while the North Central district reported the largest percentage increase, 34.5%, and the largest dollar increase, $2,737 per acre.

The South Central district reported the lowest values, $6,035 per acre, and the lowest dollar change, $1,377 per acre, while the Southeast district saw the smallest percentage increase, 21.9%.

Land Values by Quality

Statewide, low-quality land now averages $6,397 per acre, an increase of 26% or $1,319 per acre. Medium-quality land now averages $9,071 per acre, an increase of 27.4% or $1,953 per acre. High-quality land now averages $11,834 per acre, an increase of 30.5% or $2,766 per acre.

The Northwest district reported the highest values for low-, medium-, and high-quality land at $8,088, $11,042, and $13,997 per acre, respectively. The South Central district reported the lowest values for low-, medium-, and high-quality land at $4,058, $6,094, and $8,194 per acre, respectively.

Low-quality land in all crop reporting districts, less the Southeast district, saw increases of more than 23%. The North Central district saw the largest percentage increase, 32%, and the largest dollar increase, $1,695 per acre. The Southeast district showed the smallest percentage increase, 14.5%, and the smallest dollar increase, $600 per acre.

Medium-quality land saw increases of more than 30% in the North Central, Northeast, West Central, and South Central districts. The South Central district saw the largest percentage increase, 33.6%, while the North Central district showed the largest dollar increase, $2,291 per acre. The Southwest district reported both the smallest percentage increase, 22.3%, and the smallest dollar increase, $1,302 per acre, in medium-quality land.