Ten Point Construction owners donate to regional cancer center

On Friday, December 4, the owners of Denison-based Ten Point Construction, KR and Karla Buck, presented a gift of $25,000 in memory of Karla’s parents, Alfred and Irene Kraus, toward the Building Hope campaign to support the new St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center.

“Many of our family members have been touched by cancer which is why we wanted to show our support for this project,” said KR Buck. “As residents of Denison, we recognize that this cancer center is an important asset for everyone in west central Iowa, we know many people from our area who have received their cancer care at St. Anthony. Karla and I have been blessed, and are happy to be able to share in touching the lives of individuals facing the cancer journey.”