Mass of Christian Burial for Terry Schwarte, 62, of Denison, will be conducted on Saturday, July 30, at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla.

Visitation will be 12-1:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the church.

He died Tuesday, July 26, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include two sisters, Joni Tonnemacher, of Johnston, and Kathleen Schwarte, of Manilla; and one brother, Alan Schwarte, of Albia.