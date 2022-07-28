 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terry Schwarte

  • 0

Mass of Christian Burial for Terry Schwarte, 62, of Denison, will be conducted on Saturday, July 30, at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla.

Visitation will be 12-1:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the church.

He died Tuesday, July 26, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include two sisters, Joni Tonnemacher, of Johnston, and Kathleen Schwarte, of Manilla; and one brother, Alan Schwarte, of Albia.

The Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judy Meyer

Visitation for Judy Meyer, 77, of Denison, will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home i…

Scott Burgess

Graveside services for Scott Burgess, 69, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens i…

Danny Lee Holmes

Funeral services for Danny Lee Holmes, 86, of Carroll, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla w…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic hopeful Tsudoi Miyazaki fatally struck by car while training in France