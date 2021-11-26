Students and staff found they had a lot to be thankful for Wednesday during Grandparents’ Day at Zion Lutheran School. During a chapel to begin the event, students mentioned Jesus, turkey, family, toys, a bat and ball and a lot of other things to be thankful for, including grandparents and grandchildren. The latter two points of thanksgiving were put into practice as grandchildren and their grandparents spent time together doing crafts and STEM projects, reading, participating in a service project and playing games.
Thankful for grandparents and grandchildren
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests and warrants
When current Denison Police Chief Dan Schaffer was hired just more than five years ago, the City of Denison used the services of Cayler Consul…
A sentencing in the U.S. District Court case against Janine Keim, 69, of Denison, has been continued to 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, under …
Action depends on outcome of lawsuits
Accidents
Arrests
Private graveside services for Nancy Brown, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at a later date. She died Thursday, November 18, at Eventide Lut…
Arrests
Last Tuesday the Denison City Council adopted an amendment to an ordinance, stating that the mayor can contact the city attorney if two counci…