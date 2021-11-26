Thankful for grandparents and grandchildren

Students and staff found they had a lot to be thankful for Wednesday during Grandparents’ Day at Zion Lutheran School. During a chapel to begin the event, students mentioned Jesus, turkey, family, toys, a bat and ball and a lot of other things to be thankful for, including grandparents and grandchildren. The latter two points of thanksgiving were put into practice as grandchildren and their grandparents spent time together doing crafts and STEM projects, reading, participating in a service project and playing games.