 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thankful for grandparents and grandchildren
0 comments

Thankful for grandparents and grandchildren

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Students and staff found they had a lot to be thankful for Wednesday during Grandparents’ Day at Zion Lutheran School. During a chapel to begin the event, students mentioned Jesus, turkey, family, toys, a bat and ball and a lot of other things to be thankful for, including grandparents and grandchildren. The latter two points of thanksgiving were put into practice as grandchildren and their grandparents spent time together doing crafts and STEM projects, reading, participating in a service project and playing games. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Nancy Brown

Private graveside services for Nancy Brown, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at a later date. She died Thursday, November 18, at Eventide Lut…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics