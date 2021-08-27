The fourth fastest grocery bagger in the state

“We get a truck in every morning; six days a week I’m there in the morning,” he said.

He also stocks the freezer and orders the freezer items, as well as dairy and produce items. That involves using a hand-held bar code scanner to scan the items that are needed so they will be shipped on the next truck.

He said bagging groceries at the store and in a contest is not quite the same.

“It is different in a way because not every customer will use reusable bags, but it does allow me to practice my technique of how to stack items so they won’t fall over and so items don’t get crushed, and even the speed factor. Even if nobody is timing me I can still do it on my own,” he said.

When it came to the contest, Harrison took his dad’s advice to heart.

“He tried to crack down on my time because everything else would come more naturally. He gave me advice that if you touch something, put it in the bag; don’t spend too much time worrying about what you want to put where,” Harrison said.

“He gave me a tip to grab two cans with one hand, using your fingers. That will cut down on time spent reaching for items. And work down the table so you’re kind of in a flow and not reaching across the table for just one item.”