The fourth fastest grocery bagger in the state

17-year-old Harrison Dahm adds to family tradition
Denison High School senior Harrison Dahm, son of Mike and Angie Dahm, said he was a little nervous when he competed in the 34th annual Best Bagger Contest that took place on the stage at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater in front of an audience.
He did well, placing fourth and winning a $100 prize, sponsored by PepsiCo. It was his first venture into a grocery bagging competition.
Harrison, age 17, was representing the Denison Fareway store, where he has worked part-time for the past three and one-half years.
He did not have to look far to find someone to give him tips on what’s important when competing in a grocery bagging contest.
His father is the grocery manager at the Denison Fareway store. In addition to that, he was the state’s top grocery bagger in 1994 and 1995 and in 1996 went on to win the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship.
Mike was working full-time in the manager program with Fareway and was at the company’s store in New Hampton at the time.
The national championship landed Mike a guest appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman on February 28, 1996, where he demonstrated his winning technique and had some fun with the show’s host.
Mike said that among the bits of advice he shared with his son was this: “Don’t rely solely on speed. Have a good technique and get the weight distributed among the bags.”
A low time earns points but so does weight distribution.
Also working with Harrison was Aaron Schwandt, one of the assistants at Fareway.
The first contest step for Harrison was a bagging competition among Fareway employees from throughout the state in late July. That determined who would advance to the state fair.
Harrison finished third among the 25 employees competing in the Fareway qualifying round.
He said all totaled, he practiced about four hours spread out before the Fareway qualifying contest and again before the state fair contest.
At the Iowa State Fair, the 15 contestants entered were divided into three heats to determine the top six. Then the top six competed for the top four placings that earn awards and prize money.
Even with the practice and the years of on-the-job experience, Harrison said it was kind of nerve-wracking at first at the state fair when he saw the 35 items to bag on his table.
“You have to get at least two a second placed nicely in a bag, to where you can keep stacking things in there without crushing anything or breaking any of the rules, to get the most points,” he explained. “Fifty-three seconds is the time needed for maximum points.”
According to the contest rules, a finishing time of 53 or fewer seconds earns 10 points. Beyond 53 seconds, one point is deducted for each four-second interval, with time kept to the tenth of a second. At 83 seconds and more, contestants earn just one point.
Harrison said contestants were not told their times but he estimates his time in the championship round was 67 seconds.
“What I did is I got the bag open and just started working down the table. So I just took whatever was in front of me first and kept going. Cans on the bottom and boxes on the side and fragile items on top,” he said.
One of the contest rules is that when a contestant drops an item, they have to pick it up (unless it rolls off the stage). Harrison did drop one item, the last item he had to put in the bag, in the final round.
“They stacked two little containers of Tic Tacs on top of each other, and I grabbed both and one of them slipped off, but I hurried and picked it up,” he said.
When it came to weight distribution, Harrison was close to perfect.
“My time wasn’t as low as I thought it would be but the weight was spot on,” he said.
Points awarded for weight distribution are calculated as follows. The weight of the lightest of the three bags allowed is subtracted from the weight of the heaviest bag. That sum is subtracted from the five possible points.
The difference in weight between Harrison’s heaviest and lightest bags was a mere 0.2 pounds, which earned him 4.8 points.
He said he was proud of how balanced his three grocery bags were.
Contestants don’t know ahead of time the items they will have to bag. A sample list of grocery items is available to the contestants prior to the competition but nothing is guaranteed.
“They said that would change, and we knew before going into the state fair that they would throw something in there just to throw us off or to try to get us to think a little bit,” he said. “There were some weird things that weren’t at the Fareway qualifier.”
Among the items Harrison thought were thrown in to catch contestants off guard was a quart of milk because of the shape of the container.
“And they threw in a bottle of Gatorade,” he said. “Anything else sized like that was usually Reddi-wip, and usually the only drinkable liquid was a pack of pop,” he said. “And a magazine, too. I had never worked with a magazine.
“Something small like those Tic Tacs, they usually try to hide them behind a big box so you don’t see it at first and your time goes up,” he added.
At Fareway in Denison, Harrison bags groceries, helps customers and unloads the items from the trucks in the mornings.
“We get a truck in every morning; six days a week I’m there in the morning,” he said.
He also stocks the freezer and orders the freezer items, as well as dairy and produce items. That involves using a hand-held bar code scanner to scan the items that are needed so they will be shipped on the next truck.
He said bagging groceries at the store and in a contest is not quite the same.
“It is different in a way because not every customer will use reusable bags, but it does allow me to practice my technique of how to stack items so they won’t fall over and so items don’t get crushed, and even the speed factor. Even if nobody is timing me I can still do it on my own,” he said.
When it came to the contest, Harrison took his dad’s advice to heart.
“He tried to crack down on my time because everything else would come more naturally. He gave me advice that if you touch something, put it in the bag; don’t spend too much time worrying about what you want to put where,” Harrison said.
“He gave me a tip to grab two cans with one hand, using your fingers. That will cut down on time spent reaching for items. And work down the table so you’re kind of in a flow and not reaching across the table for just one item.”
Harrison said his dad didn’t put a lot of pressure on him to do as well as he had in the grocery bagging contests.
“But I knew I was more in a spotlight because my dad was a state champion, and the dad of one other Fareway contestant was a state champion, too. We felt a little bit of pressure but we just wanted to do well.”
Going forward, any pressure Harrison feels will likely be the pressure he places on himself.
“I think I’ll do this again next year because fourth place doesn’t sit right with me,” he said. “And I was the youngest one there by at least a few years so I will have a lot of experience coming in next year.”
Harrison said between now and next year’s contest, he’s going to work on improving on his time.
“And maybe not being so nervous when I get out there because there’s about 125 people watching you right away,” he added.
Along with the challenge of the competition, Harrison enjoyed the contest because it was fun.
“I don’t bag groceries all the time at Fareway but doing it like that, it’s just a different experience, I guess,” he said. “Walking onto the stage and seeing all of my family there to cheer me on to bag groceries, that’s a little different to me, but it was fun.”