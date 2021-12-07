 Skip to main content
The hottest ticket in town
The Winter Snowcial on Saturday in Denison featured numerous activities, but the longest lines were for the horse-drawn wagon rides provided by Fred Coltrain and sponsored by Lincoln Highway Animal Hospital. The Winter Snowcial is an event of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County. See more photos inside. Photo by Gordon Wolf

