The kids are the stars at WESCO-sponsored night at the Crawford County Speedway

WESCO Industries, of Denison, will sponsor Kids’ Night at the Crawford County Speedway this Friday.

“Any kid from 6 to 12 gets in for free with an adult ticket,” said WESCO Marketing Assistant Manager Sara Woerdehoff.

Kids five and under always get in free, she noted.

“It will be a typical race night, but it’s a little more kid-friendly,” she said. “The kids are the stars, so they’re treated like royalty.”

WESCO will provide a lot of free items such as toy cars, wristbands and candy.

“We’ll have a candy grab on the raceway and go by age group with the little kids going first,” Woerdehoff said.

The biggest prizes are two kid-sized vehicles that will be given away in a drawing.

One is a Kidzone ride-on motorcycle toy for toddlers aged 3 and up; the other is a TOBBI tractor and trailer.

Both are battery-powered.

WESCO gave away two bicycles at the last kids’ night.

“This year we wanted to do something different,” she said.