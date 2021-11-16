The Norelius Community Library needs your input

Expanding services for the community

The Norelius Community Library is asking for public input about whether or not the library should remodel or pursue an expansion project.

“The library and the Library Friends are considering an expansion of the library to benefit the patrons in the community,” said Library Director Monica Walley.

“The survey is listed on our website and on our Facebook page. They can take it electronically or they can come in and take it at the library; we have hard copies on our desk and they can drop it right off in the box on the table.”

The survey, which is available in English and Spanish, consists of questions about whether the respondent supports an expansion project for the library and what an expansion might include.

The possibilities listed in the survey are: a food and beverage area, large conference rooms, media and technology rooms, outdoor seating, private meeting places/study rooms, soundproof rooms, or a teen area.

Walley noted two areas of concern that are not included on the survey are the need for additional parking and moving the handicapped parking area to level ground.

“We’re hoping to remedy that to some degree,” she said.