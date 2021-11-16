The Norelius Community Library needs your input

Expanding services for the community
The Norelius Community Library is asking for public input about whether or not the library should remodel or pursue an expansion project.
“The library and the Library Friends are considering an expansion of the library to benefit the patrons in the community,” said Library Director Monica Walley.
“The survey is listed on our website and on our Facebook page. They can take it electronically or they can come in and take it at the library; we have hard copies on our desk and they can drop it right off in the box on the table.”
The survey, which is available in English and Spanish, consists of questions about whether the respondent supports an expansion project for the library and what an expansion might include.
The possibilities listed in the survey are: a food and beverage area, large conference rooms, media and technology rooms, outdoor seating, private meeting places/study rooms, soundproof rooms, or a teen area.
Walley noted two areas of concern that are not included on the survey are the need for additional parking and moving the handicapped parking area to level ground.
“We’re hoping to remedy that to some degree,” she said.
Respondents could write about those or other needs in the designated area for “other” remarks, she said.
Other parts of the survey ask the respondent to provide details of problems they believe exist at the current facility and what changes they would suggest for the existing library layout.
Additional questions are about how often the respondent uses the library and if changes would cause them to use it more often.
“We’re trying to understand the needs people see for the library, and if people are interested in an expansion of some kind,” Walley said.
“Any expansion would be to benefit and improve library services to the community.”
The survey is available on the Norelius Community Library website at www.denison.lib.ia.us or at the library Facebook page at facebook.com\norelius library.
Walley encourages anyone interested in the library to take the survey.