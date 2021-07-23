Thelma Pauley, Denison Livestock Auction, make donation to Crawford County Fair in memory of Erv Pauley

Wednesday, on what would have been Erv Pauley’s 92nd birthday, his family and friends of the family gathered at Denison Livestock Auction to remember him.

Erv Pauley passed away last year in October. He and the family business, Denison Livestock Auction, always supported the Crawford County Fair.

The fair that is taking place this week is the only one in the past 50 years he did not attend. He even went to the fair last year, although on a limited basis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In memory of what the Crawford County Fair meant to Erv, Thelma - his wife of 66 years - and Denison Livestock Auction donated $25,000 to the Crawford County Fair Association. Accepting the check on behalf of the association were Tom Hast and Brian Brodersen.

“The fair board would really like to express its appreciation for what the Pauley family has done for the fairgrounds and the sale and everything for many, many, many years,” said Hast. “We really appreciate it.”

Erv Pauley started working at Denison Livestock Auction at a young age and purchased it years later in 1977. He was an auctioneer for over 80 years. His last time to auction was when he sold miscellaneous items for over two hours on the Saturday, September 12, auction, at age 91 and a couple months.