Third COVID-19 death reported for Crawford County

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 graphic

Kim Fineran, public health director for Crawford County, said in an email to the Denison Bulletin and Review this morning that a third Crawford County resident has died from COVID-19 statistics.

Following are COVID-19 Statistics from the state's website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2020. 

Note: In the statistics below, the state's website does not yet reflect the third COVID-19 death for Crawford County.

Crawford County

  • Individuals tested: 2,899 1 of 6
  • Individuals negative: 2,217, 1 of 8
  • Individuals positive: 670, 23.1%
  • Individuals recovered: 598
  • Deaths: 2
  • Test Iowa assessments: 6,640

Statewide statistics

  • Individuals tested: 316,377, 1 of 10
  • Individuals negative: 285,961, 1 of 11
  • Individuals positive: 29,965, 9.5%
  • Individuals recovered: 23,660
  • Deaths: 717
  • Test Iowa assessments: 824,884

Positive cases in area counties

  • Carroll: 91
  • Audubon: 16
  • Shelby: 108
  • Harrison: 53
  • Monona: 73
  • Woodbury: 3,186
  • Ida: 22
  • Sac: 63
  • Pottawattamie: 714
  • Cass: 19
  • Buena Vista: 1,705
  • Cherokee: 74
  • Plymouth: 311

 

10 counties with most cases

  • Polk: 6,216
  • Woodbury: 3,186
  • Black Hawk: 2,165
  • Buena Vista: 1,705
  • Linn: 1,227
  • Dallas: 1,211
  • Johnson: 1,211
  • Marshall: 1,020
  • Story: 739
  • Wapello: 701

 

10 counties, highest rate per capita

based on cases per 100,000 pop.

  • Buena Vista: 8,579
  • Crawford: 3,905
  • Louisa: 3,223
  • Woodbury: 3,107
  • Wright: 2,971
  • Tama: 2,680
  • Marshall: 2,551
  • Wapello: 1,991
  • Black Hawk: 1,635
  • Dickinson: 1,492
