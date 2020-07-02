Third COVID-19 death reported for Crawford County

Kim Fineran, public health director for Crawford County, said in an email to the Denison Bulletin and Review this morning that a third Crawford County resident has died from COVID-19 statistics.
Following are COVID-19 Statistics from the state's website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2020.
Note: In the statistics below, the state's website does not yet reflect the third COVID-19 death for Crawford County.
- Individuals tested: 2,899 1 of 6
- Individuals negative: 2,217, 1 of 8
- Individuals positive: 670, 23.1%
- Individuals recovered: 598
- Deaths: 2
- Test Iowa assessments: 6,640
- Individuals tested: 316,377, 1 of 10
- Individuals negative: 285,961, 1 of 11
- Individuals positive: 29,965, 9.5%
- Individuals recovered: 23,660
- Deaths: 717
- Test Iowa assessments: 824,884
Positive cases in area counties
- Carroll: 91
- Audubon: 16
- Shelby: 108
- Harrison: 53
- Monona: 73
- Woodbury: 3,186
- Ida: 22
- Sac: 63
- Pottawattamie: 714
- Cass: 19
- Buena Vista: 1,705
- Cherokee: 74
- Plymouth: 311
10 counties with most cases
- Polk: 6,216
- Woodbury: 3,186
- Black Hawk: 2,165
- Buena Vista: 1,705
- Linn: 1,227
- Dallas: 1,211
- Johnson: 1,211
- Marshall: 1,020
- Story: 739
- Wapello: 701
10 counties, highest rate per capita
based on cases per 100,000 pop.
- Buena Vista: 8,579
- Crawford: 3,905
- Louisa: 3,223
- Woodbury: 3,107
- Wright: 2,971
- Tama: 2,680
- Marshall: 2,551
- Wapello: 1,991
- Black Hawk: 1,635
- Dickinson: 1,492