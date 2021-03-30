 Skip to main content
Three families honor memory of loved ones through trophy auction
Three families honored the memories of loved once through the trophy auction at the annual banquet of the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association on Saturday night at Boulders Conference Center.

Jan Henningsen annually purchases a trophy for her family in memory of her late husband, Robert. She was not at the banquet this year but the family won the bid for the Senior Showmanship trophy.

Denison Livestock Auction purchased the trophy for Champion Rate of Gain-Steer in memory of Erv Pauley, who succumbed to illness on October 11 last year.

His son, JR Pauley, said, “He’s been here 45 years. He’s with us tonight. I guarantee he’d love to have one of these steaks (served at the banquet).”

Greg and Lori Thomsen and family, Richie and Amy Malone and family and Corey and Alison Malone and family purchased the Champion Cow/Calf trophy in memory of their father, father-in-law and grandfather, Vic Thomsen, who passed away last April.

“He always supported the livestock industry,” said Greg Thomsen. “I think you could walk through this crowd and couldn’t find anyone who didn’t know him or like him.”

Trophy auction results

Grand Champion Steer: United Bank of Iowa, $3,000

Reserve Champion Steer: Crawford County Bank, $2,000

Grand Champion Market Heifer: Dairy Sweet, Dunlap, $2,000

Reserve Champion Market Heifer: Availa Bank, $1,500

Champion Breeding Heifer: Seaton Vet Clinic, $1,500

Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer: Bohlmann Inc., $1,250

Champion Feeder Calf (Bull/Steer): Community Bank, $900

Champion Feeder Calf (Heifer): Hawley Insurance, $1,000

Champion Lightweight Steer: Farm Service Coop, $1,000

Champion Middleweight Steer: Andersons Denison Ethanol, $1,000

Champion Heavyweight Steer: Bank Iowa, $1,100

Champion County Born Steer: Jason Kuhlmann, Wyffels Hybrids, $1,000

Champion County Born Heifer: Kurt Kastner, Hoegemeyer Seeds, $1,000

Champion Performance Beef: Lucas Deiber, Smokin’ B’s, $1,050

Champion County Born Breeding Heifer: RAM Trucking, $1,100

Champion Cow/Calf: Thomsen Family, in memory of Vic Thomsen, $2,000

Champion Rate of Gain – Steer: Denison Livestock Auction, in memory of Erv Pauley, $1,500

Champion Rate of Gain – Heifer: Christenson Agri Services, $1,100

Senior Showmanship: Jan Henningsen Family, in memory of Robert Henningsen, $1,300

Intermediate Showmanship: Chris Thelen, Goshorn Seed/Pioneer, $1,200

Total: $27,500, record amount

