Three families honor memory of loved ones through trophy auction

Three families honored the memories of loved once through the trophy auction at the annual banquet of the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association on Saturday night at Boulders Conference Center.

Jan Henningsen annually purchases a trophy for her family in memory of her late husband, Robert. She was not at the banquet this year but the family won the bid for the Senior Showmanship trophy.

Denison Livestock Auction purchased the trophy for Champion Rate of Gain-Steer in memory of Erv Pauley, who succumbed to illness on October 11 last year.

His son, JR Pauley, said, “He’s been here 45 years. He’s with us tonight. I guarantee he’d love to have one of these steaks (served at the banquet).”

Greg and Lori Thomsen and family, Richie and Amy Malone and family and Corey and Alison Malone and family purchased the Champion Cow/Calf trophy in memory of their father, father-in-law and grandfather, Vic Thomsen, who passed away last April.

“He always supported the livestock industry,” said Greg Thomsen. “I think you could walk through this crowd and couldn’t find anyone who didn’t know him or like him.”

Trophy auction results

Grand Champion Steer: United Bank of Iowa, $3,000